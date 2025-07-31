When it comes to high-end lighting options for your professional film, television, and commercial video production projects, Godox is known worldwide for its popular and trusted KNOWLED lights. This new KNOWLED AM1600R from Godox is a full-color LED inflatable mat light designed to deliver a powerful 1600W output, boasting impressive specs and performance.

Set to be available in both 4’x8’ and 8’x8’ sizes, the KNOWLED AM1600R is an inflatable structure that features IP54 weather resistance and a detachable diffusion system that allows for it to be used in both indoor and outdoor settings, including complex shooting environments with varying lighting needs.

Here’s everything you need to know about this exciting new KNOWLED AM1600R.

The Godox KNOWLED AM1600R Full-Color Mat Light Credit: Godox Engineered for efficiency and flexibility, this new mat from Godox features high-density RGBW LED arrays that deliver bright, soft, and consistent lighting across a wide surface. The inflatable frame structure is designed for durability, utilizing advanced materials to ensure long-term reliability even under the most rigorous production conditions. With its inflatable frame, it can be fully deployed in approximately 3 minutes using an eight-psi air pump, and can remain inflated for up to 15 days without the need for re-inflation. No truss system is needed for suspension, reducing setup time and manpower on set. As far as controllable output goes, the AM1600R can provide 1600W of production, with the 4’x8’ model offering higher power density for greater illuminance, and the 8’x8’ model designed to produce a wider, softer light spread suited for large-area coverage.

Designed for High-End Production Demands Credit: Godox The AM1600R supports multiple color modes, including CCT, HSI, GEL, as well as GM adjustment, allowing precise white balance tuning and complete coverage of both white and colored lighting scenarios. Plus, to address the limitations of traditional inflatable lights, the AM1600R features a detachable accessory system. Compatible modifiers include two types of diffusion cloth, a soft film, a pancake softbox, a fabric grid, and a skirt. It also offers flexible control over softness, direction, and spill. Ultimately, the AM1600R is designed to be an ideal option for use on large-scale film sets, outdoor location shoots, and virtual production stages that require broad, even illumination without the need for heavy rigging or structural support.