As the worlds of photography and videography continue to merge together for many content creators, the gear that used to be specific for only one avenue is often adapting to be a solid option for both. The new Godox AD400Pro II Outdoor Flash is an “all-in-one” option that promises to be a helpful option for all types of shoots.

Featuring 400Ws of power and plenty of control, the AD400Pro II continues to expand the company’s Wistro series by improving on the previous AD400Pro version with the addition of a larger 30W, bi-color, LED modeling light.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Godox AD400Pro II Outdoor Flash and its hybrid-use possibilities.

The Godox AD400Pro II Outdoor Flash Set to provide shooters of all types with customized 1/512 to 1/1 power output, this new outdoor flash from Godox offers several professional and convenient features, such as full TTL support to work with the auto flash systems of Canon, Nikon, FUJIFILM, Olympus, Sony, Leica, and Pentax cameras. The flash head has a recycle time of 0.1-1 sec and a convenient action-stopping freeze mode. The AD400Pro II weighs in at 4.4 lb, which is similar to its previous model, so it is still portable enough to carry around. The bare flash tube, reflector, and detachable battery make the AD400Pro II ideal for outdoor shooting. The versatile AD400Pro II is the perfect flash companion for professionals and beginner photographers working in studios or outdoors, as it offers 400Ws with 10 steps of output, ranging from 1/1 to 1/512 in 0.1 increments. The flash's detachable lithium battery pack provides up to 460 full-power flashes, a higher number than the previous AD400Pro.

30W Bi-Color LED Modeling Light The AD400Pro II's 30W LED modeling light is adjustable from a wide 2800 to 6000K CCT with variable brightness from 10 to 100%. Hybrid shooters can also set the modeling lamp to a PROP mode that allows the CCT and brightness level settings to follow the flash power. Videographers can use the AD400Pro as an alternative light for video recording as it features some helpful OFF, FREE, and PROP modes, as well as a high CRI/TLCI rating of 97/98. The II version also features a high-speed sync mode that works with shutter speeds up to 1/8000 sec, introducing a convenient freeze mode with flash durations from 1/3470 to 1/27,770 sec for stopping action. Outside of the freeze mode, the AD400Pro II has normal flash durations from 1/230 to 1/16,120 sec.

Price and Availability Admittedly, the Godox AD400Pro II will still mostly be photographers looking for a solid outdoor flash option. If you’re curious, though, here are the full specs and purchase options. Compatible with Most TTL Systems

400Ws, 1/512 to 1/1 Power Output

Up to 460 Full-Power Flashes

Freeze Mode: 1/3470 to 1/27,770 sec

1/8000 sec High-Speed Sync

0.01-1 sec Recycling Time

Group Color Capability

30W Bi-Color LED Modeling Lamp

2.4" Color Screen for Onboard Control

Includes Battery & Charger