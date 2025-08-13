Only those who have worked with great actors know how much of a blessing it is. Not only do they embody your character and vision, but they also bring in bits and pieces that elevate your storytelling in ways you never could have imagined.

One of the finest and most legendary instances of an actor’s improvisation is the scene in Gus Van Sant’s Good Will Hunting (1997). Did you know, the legendary scene in which Sean tells Will about his late wife’s bizarre habits of farting in her sleep was entirely improvised by Robin Williams, on the spur of the moment, during an ongoing take?

If not, sit tight because in this article, we’re exploring the behind-the-scenes of this legendary scene from Good Will Hunting.

Story

If you haven’t watched the movie, Good Will Hunting centers on Will Hunting, an extremely intelligent young man with a gift for mathematics, but he works as a janitor at MIT. Raised in an abusive foster care, Will lives an isolated life, using his brilliance to keep himself caged, as if he’s constantly in a battle with his present and future, over his past. He is terrified of vulnerability and intentionally chooses detachment, even when in love, ensuring that he is never abandoned or rejected ever again in his life.

After assaulting a police officer during one of his trauma outbursts, Will is put on trial, when one of the MIT professors, Gerald Lambeau (Stellan Skarsgard), who knows about his academic potential, comes forward to help him. Will doesn’t get jail time, but is mandated by the court to attend psychiatric sessions. A complete non-believer in therapy, Will visits five different psychiatrists, but none can get through to him. Worried, Lambeau calls up his estranged MIT friend and psychologist, Dr. Sean Maguire (Robin Williams), seeking his help.

Slowly but surely, Dr. Maguire manages to form a connection with Will, who slowly starts opening up before him—something he had never done before. As they meet for more and more sessions, both realize that they’re very similar in more than one way. Sean, himself, is still grieving the untimely death of his wife, whom he loved with all his heart and therefore hasn’t really been able to move on.

The therapy sessions soon become a two-way bond, with Will challenging Sean in the same way that Sean challenges him, encouraging him to take a good, hard look at his own life, too. Sean breaks through Will’s defenses, using truth and compassion. Sean reminds him again and again that whatever happened in his childhood and all the abuses he endured, none of it was his fault. Ultimately, Will begins to embrace vulnerability and, in the end, begins a new life with Skylar, a Harvard medical student.

Themes

Good Will Hunting was released in 1997, yet the film feels relevant for every generation and era. The narrative deeply examines universally complex themes, including trauma, identity, healing, and the transformative power of human connection.

Despite his extraordinary intellect, Will can’t escape the demons of his past and the scars of both physical and emotional abuse. At the same time, Dr. Maguire wasn’t even aware of his stagnation in life. They heal each other with their friendship and empathy, freeing each other from being slaves to their own traumas.

The Scene

Reportedly, while the scene was already there in the script, an important chunk of the conversation (arguably one of its main highlights) was completely being ad-libbed by Robin Williams.

The scene unfolds as one of the sessions between Dr. Maguire and Will in Dr. Maguire’s study. The room is cozily lit with warm lights. In the background, we can see some bookshelves and a study table. Will sits comfortably on the couch as he talks about love and romance in his life.

Will tells Maguire about a girl that he has recently met and how everything about her seems perfect, yet he doesn’t want to go on a second date. Curious, Maguire asks him why, to which he replies, “This girl’s like fucking perfect right now and I don’t wanna ruin that.”

Maguire replies with a smile, “Maybe you’re perfect and you don’t wanna ruin that.”

Maguire then skillfully steers the conversation to his own experience in love, showing an aspect of love that Will was seemingly unaware of. He tells Wills how his wife had bizarre idiosyncrasies.

Robin Williams' Improvisation

Now it is during this part of the conversation where things didn’t go as planned, and thank God they didn’t, because I don’t think such ideas can be scripted.

As the shot was rolling, Robin Williams, out of the blue, started ad-libbing, “You know, she used to fart in her sleep.” He doesn’t end there, but continues with conviction and builds on, “One night it was so loud, it woke the dog up. She woke up and gone like, “Well, was that you?” I said, ‘Yeah.” I didn't have the heart to tell her. Oh God!”

Completely caught off guard with a dialogue as cheekily funny as this, it triggered genuine laughter from not only Matt Damon but from everybody who was watching the shot. If you notice closely, Matt’s mid-shot, in which he is tearing up from laughter, is visibly a little shaky too, and continues to be slightly shaky almost till the end of the joke. That’s because, reportedly, even the camera operator was struggling to keep it together through it.

Maguire shares with Will how, today, after her death, he misses her for those idiosyncrasies and not for her perfections. He remembers her oddities more than anything else, and Williams delivers the lines with a smile of contentment, showcasing how true love takes pride in your imperfections. I’ll never forget this one line that Sean said, talking about his wife, “Those little idiosyncrasies that only I knew about. That’s what made her my wife.”

Robin Williams won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Dr. Sean Maguire in 1998. His improvisation in this scene is a powerful example of his unique talent for blending warmth and humor into dramatic roles. It also serves as a reminder to aspiring filmmakers that when you have great actors, trusting them is key.

There’s another little chunk that was improvised by Williams in Good Will Hunting and became a highlight of the movie.

