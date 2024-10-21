In filmmaking, finding the right actor can make all the difference, and for Hallie Meyers-Shyer, Michael Keaton was the only choice for the lead role in Goodrich. This episode delves into the creative journey of writing and directing a deeply personal film, navigating the challenges of independent production, and discovering the heart of the story during editing. It also explores how persistence, vision, and collaboration are essential in bringing a project to life.



Hallie Meyers-Shyer is a writer and director known for her heartfelt and character-driven stories. Following in the footsteps of her legendary filmmaking parents, Nancy Meyers and Charles Shyer, Hallie made her directorial debut with Home Again in 2017. Her latest film, Goodrich, is a personal story inspired by her family dynamics, with a lead role written specifically for Michael Keaton. Hallie is passionate about crafting films that blend humor and emotion, creating stories that resonate on a deeply human level.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins and Jason Hellerman speak with Hallie Meyers-Shyer to discuss: Insights from the LA Director’s Lab, a workshop that offers directors a space to practice their craft and experiment with creative risks

Why Michael Keaton was the perfect fit for Goodrich and how she wrote the role with him in mind

The personal inspiration behind the story, rooted in Hallie’s experiences with her own family

How to keep pushing forward with a film project, even when financing falls through

The importance of outlining in the writing process and how it provides freedom in creativity

Hallie’s experience working with a tight-knit team and storyboarding the entire film

The emotional discoveries that shaped the film during editing and how the film revealed itself as more than just a comedy

