I remember the first time I saw the movie Halloween. I was at a sleepover with a bunch of guys, and it came on cable. We were probably in sixth grade and stopped the channel surfing because we saw some boobs. Yeah, it was that easy to get attention back then. Anyway, we stayed for the opening scene, and the rest scared us.

Beyond coming of age from boy to man, Halloween changed my view on movies. It was the first time I had heard about independent film. Later, when I went on the internet (okay, now I feel old), I spent my time googling the nudity in the movie, but also how John Carpenter and Debra Hill crafted Halloween on a budget of around $300,000 in 1978.

Yeah, it was safe to say I was hooked on slashers and Hollywood in general. And there were a few scenes and pieces of dialogue that helped inspire me to write.

One line from the movie that made me lean in and want to be a writer is a casual jab from Sheriff Leigh Brackett (Charles Ciphers) that captures life in Haddonfield and has defined the franchise ever since.

Let's dive in.

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The Scene in Question

Early in the movie, we meet Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), a girl who feels overlooked by boys and is haunted by a mysterious man she keeps seeing follow her around.

She sees this guy in a white mask everywhere, in cars, behind bushes, and later, between her outdoor laundry.

This specter seems to be ominously in her own imagination, or is he real?

While walking with a friend, Laurie senses him again, but when the friend checks the hedgerow, nothing is there. That leaves Laurie walking home alone, when she bumps into Sheriff Brackett.

He bumps into her and delivers the iconic line that pretty much sums up why we all love horror movies:

"It's Halloween, everyone's entitled to one good scare."

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What The Quote Means

On the surface, the Sheriff is brushing off Laurie's fright and making a joke. But it's also foreshadowing the terror to come. Laurie is about to get a bunch of good scares this Halloween, and many more after in all the sequels.

In screenwriting, we call that Dramatic Irony.

I also love how, in this scene, the cop scares Laurie, subverting what we expect from jump scares in most of these films. Brackett’s line highlights dismissing terror as a seasonal novelty, which also shows us how vulnerable this place is to a real killer.

To the sheriff, scares are limited to these tiny jumps, but soon, they'll involve people fighting for their lives.

And Dr. Loomis will convince him that pure, unadulterated evil has returned to Haddonfield.

Man, it makes me want to watch these movies right now.

Summing It All Up

In this quotes series, I feel like I am always reminded that great writing isn't always the long monologues or giant speeches. Sometimes, it's just getting your story's theme and summing it up in a bite-sized line for the audience to consume like a kid on Halloween.

This "One good scare" line is a classic horror line because it perfectly balances Halloween's playful spirit with Michael Myers' lurking threat.

And it makes us so excited for the kills to come.