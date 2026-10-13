It’s only natural to want to throw on a horror movie to play in the background during a Halloween party. However, it’s easy to accidentally throw off the vibe. Some horror movies are scary as you’re watching them, but don’t have the right visual atmosphere to augment the Halloween celebrations. Meanwhile, some have stories that are too engrossing that they’ll have people planted on the couch, fully watching the movie instead of mingling.

These 10 movies avoid those problems, perfectly complementing the goings-on of a Halloween party with visual-forward approaches and stories that are either so familiar or segmented enough that they won’t necessarily drag attention away from the party for more than a few minutes at a time (AKA the perfect amount of time to divert attention when a conversation dries up).

10. Poltergeist (1982)

Poltergeist has all the ghoulie ghosty vibes you need, and the plot is simple enough to understand if you’re dipping in and out. Carol Anne (Heather O'Rourke) has been abducted into the ghost realm, and her parents want to save her. What more do you need to know? What makes this a particularly strong pick for a Halloween party is that it is a very setpiece-focused horror film, so every few minutes there will be another firecracker of a horror scene that will provide an excellent backdrop for holiday celebrations.

9. Hausu (1977)

Nobuhiko Obayashi’s surrealistic masterpiece Hausu is a visual feast. Every frame is full to the brim with exuberant, stylized imagery that turns even simple shots like a group of schoolgirls getting on a bus into an eerily scrumptious indulgence. The movie’s plot is also incredibly simple, essentially just presenting a series of scenes where the girls fall prey to a witch one by one. This isn’t a movie about plot. It’s a movie about experiencing the horror genre to its fullest extent.

8. The Beyond (1981)

Lucio Fulci’s The Beyond is similar to Hausu in its irreverent approach to plot. The Italian horror movie is designed to deliver gruesome deaths (including a memorably prolonged sequence where a man is devoured by spiders) and compelling imagery rather than a crackerjack plot. It’s more of a fantasia on the theme of hell’s incursion into the modern world, which is perfect for a more adult-oriented Halloween party.

7. Ju-On: The Grudge (2002)

Takashi Shimizu’s Ju-On: The Grudge is another seminal Japanese horror movie (which was later remade as 2004’s The Grudge, a Sarah Michelle Gellar movie that is also a good pick for your party). The movie’s plot is experimental, presenting a series of out-of-order sequences of people going into a haunted house and then being unable to shake the ghostly entities that reside within. Because of this, it doesn’t require strict attention. However, it is constantly delivering some of the most inventive and terrifying jump scares of the century, which is a huge boon for any party.

6. Evil Dead II (1987)

Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead II is a movie that should be familiar to basically any horror fan. However, even if one of your guests hasn’t watched it yet, the plot is easy enough to digest. Ash (Bruce Campbell) is trapped in a cabin in the woods with evil Candarian demons that want nothing more than to wreak havoc. ‘Nuff said. It’s a macabre special effects bonanza with a cheery sense of humor that perfectly captures both the lighter and darker sides of Halloween.

5. Suspiria (1977)

Dario Argento’s Suspiria is a movie that actively eschews typical story structure. It sets up that Suzy Bannion (Jessica Harper) is at a mysterious ballet school where bad things happen. She eventually learns that the bad things are happening because the school is run by witches. They don’t have an evil plot or anything. They’re just witches, so they do bad things. Don’t worry about it! Suspiria is only here to drench the frame in color, send a shiver down your spine with its terrific prog-rock score, and provide you with some of the most beautiful and grotesque imagery the genre has ever seen.

4. Creepshow (1982)

Creepshow ’s crew is a who’s who of horror greats. George A. Romero (Dawn of the Dead) directs an EC Comics-inspired screenplay by Stephen King (The Shining) with special effects by Tom Savini (Friday the 13th). The movie is chock full of vibrant, colorful horror imagery that brings the spirit of the comics to life in a series of anthology segments that are short enough that, even if someone does get sucked in and watch one in full, it’ll end quick enough for them to hop back into the party.

3. The Guest (2014)

Adam Wingard’s The Guest is probably the plottiest movie on this list, but it’s still not overly complicated: supersoldier David (Dan Stevens) worms his way into the family of his fallen comrade and uses his skills to destroy anybody who stands in their way. However, it gets major points in its favor for actually being set on Halloween and having its third act take place in a gymnasium that is set up as a haunted house.

Plus, with its soundtrack full of synthwave bangers and non-stop parade of beautiful, color-drenched imagery, it is both a visual and sonic experience that will enhance any party throughout the season.

2. Halloween (1978)

Throwing on John Carpenter’s Halloween is kind of a no-brainer. The massively influential slasher classic is all about Halloween as a holiday as masked murderer Michael Myers (Nick Castle) stalks Haddonfield, Illinois, on a killing spree. The plot is intentionally simple, as it evokes fables about good and evil. The pure evil entity Michael meets his match in the good Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), and their game of cat and mouse is the perfect backdrop for a Halloween party thanks to Carpenter’s indelible score and Dean Cundey’s crisp, autumnal cinematography.

1. Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

How did Halloween miss out on the top spot? It might be set on Halloween, but at times it has a hard time disguising the fact that it was shot during springtime in Southern California rather than autumn in the Midwest. Meanwhile, Francis Ford Coppola’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula is simply pulsating with beautifully over-the-top Gothic imagery. Plus, the story will be familiar to just about everyone, so you’re not in danger of them getting dragged into the movie beyond marveling at its spectacular in-camera effects.

Are there any other horror movies that you think would be perfect for this list? Sound off in the comments below!