Whether you're a director, script supe, or pulling focus as an AC, there's on thing we all need above all else—a handy, dandy, reliable monitor.

Thankfully Hollyland is around where they've developed the Pyro series lineup, redefining wireless video transmission. With support to HDMI and SDI input and output that can transmit to up to four receivers simultaneously, with a range of up to 1,300 feet and minimal latency of just 50ms.

Let's explore their new transmitter below.

SDI, 4k, With Four Receivers Hollyland has been on a roll the last few years rolling out affordable, simple to use wireless systems, and have move aggressively into the 4k space. The new Pyro lineup initially launched with the Pyro H a few months ago, built around a primary feature, support for those four receivers.

The new Pyro S lineup takes the primary benefit of the H, the four receivers, and adds an SDI port. If you are working on higher end projects, with professional cameras and monitors, SDI will be the tool you want to use, with it's more secure locking barrel. Nicely the system still has an HDMI port as well, so if your camera has HDMI but your monitor SDI, you are set. Four receivers might not seem like a big deal, but it's more important that ever that everyone has access to a strong signal from the monitor. Pair up an M1 monitor and receiver combo for the director, then a receiver for the DP at a big broadcast monitor, and you are only halfway there. Client will likely want their own monitor, then another can go to production design, glam squad, or even boom operator. The more people have an image, the faster and more coherently you can work.