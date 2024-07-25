The Black List started as an annual list of the best, unproduced screenplays in Hollywood. Nowadays, it’s an awesome online platform that nurtures and empowers screenwriters from around the world, by helping them showcase their scripts and grow within the industry.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins, Jason Hellerman, and host of the Blacklisted podcast, Chris Hill, discuss:

  • How The Black List got its start and what it looks like today
  • The difference between the website and the annual list of scripts
  • Getting multiple reports on a script
  • Recurring themes of screenplays on The Black List
  • What life is like after being on the list
  • The importance of using action descriptions
  • Approaching your script with a journalistic curiosity
  • How to avoid writing a purely factual story
  • The best way to approach writing a biopic
  • Why you need to write a detailed outline

