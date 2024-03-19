A Complete List of Hollywood Slang
Learn some terms people casually toss around.
Mar 19, 2024
Ever been on a film set and felt like everyone was speaking a foreign language? Hollywood is notorious for its insider lingo.
If you want to navigate the backlot like a pro, you'll need to master the slang. From quirky equipment names to cryptic production terms, here's your ultimate guide to cracking the code of Hollywood-speak.
- Abby Singer: The second-to-last shot of a filming day.
- ADR (Automated Dialogue Replacement): Re-recording dialogue in post-production.
- Apple Box: Wooden boxes used for set building, positioning actors, and various equipment needs.
- Above the line: Budget for key creative personnel (director, producer, major stars).
- Back nine: Traditionally, the second half of an 18-hole golf game; where production deals are often made.
- Backlot: A studio-owned outdoor area with permanent sets or space to build them.
- Banana: A curved lighting stand.
- Beat: A brief pause or change in an actor's delivery for dramatic effect.
- Beat Sheet: A basic outline of a screenplay, listing key plot points and scenes.
- Below the line: Budget for technical crew and production costs.
- Best Boy: Assistant to either the key grip or the gaffer (chief electrician).
- Bible: A comprehensive document outlining the world, characters, and overall arc of a television series.
- Blocking: Planned physical movements of actors within a scene.
- Blue/Green Screen: Large colored backdrops used for visual effects (actors are filmed in front of them, and the screen is replaced in post-production).
- Boilerplate: Standard legal language used in contracts.
- Bounce: Reflecting light with a white board or similar to soften the source.
- B-roll: Supplemental footage used to establish setting or add visual interest.
- Bump: A slight pay increase.
- C-47: A clothespin (used on lights and elsewhere in film sets).
- Call sheet: Daily schedule outlining the day's scenes, locations, cast/crew needed, and important notes.
- Cattle Call: A large, open casting call.
- Chemistry Read: Actors audition together to test their potential onscreen chemistry.
- China Ball: A paper lantern that provides soft diffused lighting.
- Cold Read: Auditioning with a script with little to no preparation.
- Comp: Free tickets for an actor's friends/family, or free services during production.
- Cookie (Cucoloris): A patterned cutout used to create dappled light effects.
- Coverage: The different camera angles and shots used to capture a scene.
- Craft services ("crafty"): The on-set snack and drinks table.
- Dailies: The raw footage shot on any given filming day.
- Day Player: An actor hired for a single day's work.
- Development Hell: A project stuck in the development phase for an extended period.
- Dolly: A wheeled platform used for moving the camera smoothly.
- Flag: Black fabric used to block or shape light.
- Fourth Wall: The imaginary barrier between the actors and the audience.
- French Hours: Long workday without a traditional lunch break.
- Gaffer: The head electrician responsible for lighting on a film set.
- Golden Time: Overtime pay rate.
- Greenlight: A project getting studio approval to move forward.
- Grip: Crew member responsible for camera support, rigging, and non-electrical set work.
- Holding Deal: When an actor's paid a retainer to stay available for a project.
- Honeywagon: A trailer containing portable restrooms.
- Hot Set: A set that's ready for filming and cannot be disturbed.
- In the pocket: When an actor has totally embodied their character.
- Looping: A type of ADR where actors watch themselves on screen to better sync dialogue replacement.
- Magic Hour: The period during sunrise and sunset with soft, golden light.
- Mark: A designated position for an actor to hit during a scene.
- Martini on the Rocks: Similar to a Martini shot, but with a bit of unusable footage at the end.
- Martini Shot: The last shot of a filming day.
- Meal Penalty: Financial penalty if the crew doesn't get a meal break on time.
- Motivation: The underlying reason behind a character's actions.
- MOS: Filming without sound (stands for 'Motor Only Sync'). Can also mean "mit out sound".
- Off-book: Having your lines memorized and not needing the script.
- One-liner: A brief, single-sentence synopsis of a film or TV pitch.
- Option: Securing temporary exclusive rights to a script or book, usually with payment involved.
- Package: Combining a script with attached talent (director, actor) to make it more appealing.
- Pencilled In: Tentatively scheduled but not fully confirmed.
- Pickup: Additional filming done after the main shoot.
- Pitch: When a writer or filmmaker presents their project idea to potential buyers.
- Playback: Playing recorded audio or video on set.
- Polish: A final script rewrite focusing on minor tweaks and dialogue cleanup.
- Sandbag: Bags filled with sand used to stabilize cameras, lights, etc.
- Sides: The portions of a script an actor needs for their audition.
- Spec Script: A screenplay written without being commissioned, hoping to sell it later.
- Speed: The command from the sound mixer when recording is rolling and ready.
- Stinger: An extension cord.
- Stealing Focus: When an actor subtly draws attention away from the main action of a scene.
- Sticks: A tripod.
- Table Read: Cast gathers to read the script aloud, often a first production step.
- Tentpole: A big-budget film expected to be a blockbuster and anchor a studio's release schedule.
- Texas Switch: Switching an actor for a stunt double discreetly during a shot.
- Tracking: How audience awareness and interest in a project build over time.
- Turnaround: A project abandoned by one studio and picked up by another.
- Walk and Talk: A scene featuring characters moving and conversing.
- Wrap: Signifies the end of a shooting day or the entire production
- Wrap Gift: A small present given to cast and crew at the end of production.
