Celebrating Halloween, this special episode dives into the indie horror-comedy Booger, an unconventional story that combines grief, body horror, and dark humor. Director Mary Dauterman, editor Kyle Moriarty, and lead actor Grace Glowicki share the creative and logistical challenges they faced bringing this unique film to life. From crafting a cat-human transformation story inspired by loss to the collaborative spirit on set, they reveal how to keep indie film projects grounded in vision, even on a tight budget.

On this week's NFS podcast, we speak to:

Mary Dauterman is a director and writer making her feature debut with Booger, a horror-comedy that blends humor and body horror to explore themes of grief. With a background in illustration and advertising, Mary brings a unique visual style to her work, making her voice distinct in the indie film scene.

Kyle Moriarty is an editor known for his collaborative approach to indie projects, often working closely with directors to capture unique tones and pacing. His work on Booger helped shape the film's unsettling, humorous edge, bringing out the full impact of its horror-comedy fusion.

Grace Glowicki is an actor and filmmaker acclaimed for her physical, transformative performances. In Booger, she brings the role to life through meticulous body language, channeling both horror and humor in the character's journey of transformation.

Listen below!

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with Mary Dauterman, Kyle Moriarty, and Grace Glowicki to discuss: The inspiration behind Booger, blending dark themes with horror and humor

How the 2020 lockdown shaped the film’s themes of grief and loneliness

Mary Dauterman’s transition from shorts to her debut feature film and what that entailed

The creative approach to body horror, from prosthetics to unique camera techniques

How editor Kyle Moriarty’s previous collaboration with Mary Dauterman influenced the edit’s tone and pacing

Grace Glowicki’s physical preparation for the role, embodying the character’s transformation

Managing DIY effects on a low budget

