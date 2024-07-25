How to Build a Pitch Deck

Once you finish your script and are ready to start shopping it around town, the idea of pitching all your ideas and themes can feel extremely daunting. Often times you're trying to get producers and execs to even give your script a read, and even if they do what if they don't fully conceptualize your vision completely the way you've lived with it up in your creative noggin.

That's why we love to utilize a pitch deck.

Filmmaker Leah McKendrick was kind enough to share her very own pitch deck for her hilarious, honest, and personal comedy Scrambledas an example below—an invaluable resource to see how a successful filmmaker got her project off the ground running. But before we check that out, let's crack some eggs and break down some basics on how to build one of your very own below.



