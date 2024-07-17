What Are the 5 Best Ways to Network in Hollywood?

Networking is an essential part of building a career in Hollywood. It's how you make friends, meet new people, and get your ideas out to a wide array of people who might be interested in them.

So, I decided to just list five networking ideas that have helped me in the past. As always, I'm open to making this list longer if you have more ideas.

Here are five ways to network effectively:

1. Attend Industry Events

Attend industry events such as film festivals, premieres, award shows, and industry panels. These events provide a great opportunity to connect with industry professionals and make new contacts.

If you are a normal person and can make conversation, you'll meet like-minded individuals who can be incredibly helpful to your career. You support them, they support you, and you suddenly have a friend group to help you through the hard times and celebrate the good ones.

2. Join Industry Organizations

After you've spent some time in the biz, you may find yourself invited to organizations. They're there to help. Places like the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Producers Guild of America, and the Writers Guild of America all have members looking out for one another.

But those are for established people - which you may not be yet.

Try things like Women in Film, Tracking Boards, the Creative Minorities Initiative, or search for groups that apply to a job you have like Awesome Assistants. Check out your alumni network, too. The Hollywood Reporter did a nice breakdown of 14 of these groups recently.

These organizations provide networking opportunities and also offer educational and professional development resources.

'Mad Men' Credit: Lionsgate Television

3. Volunteer on Film Projects

Do you have friends trying to make something? You can meet a lot of new people on the set of a film.

Volunteering on film projects, whether as a Production Assistant, an extra, or in any other capacity, can provide opportunities to network with other professionals in the industry and build relationships that can lead to future work.

Ask around. There is a good chance that someone in your circle is always looking.

4. Utilize Social Media

Be careful what you put online because you could Tweet yourself out of job as quickly as into one, but social media is a valuable networking tool. The best man at my wedding is a fellow writer, and we met on Twitter.

Use social media platforms like LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram to connect with industry professionals, share your work, and stay up-to-date on industry news and trends.

Follow people, cultivate a circle, and try to meet in person when you can.

5. Attend Networking Events

This is a no-brainer, yet so many people skip out on these events.

Attend networking events specifically designed for industry professionals, such as mixers or pitch fests, which can provide a more targeted approach to building relationships in the industry.

Look for them online, through work channels, and advertised on social media.

'Abbott Elementary' Credit: Disney Platform Distribution/Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution

Summing up the 5 Best Ways to Network in Hollywood

We hope that the insights and tips we've shared have helped expand your network and build your career in the entertainment industry.

Remember that networking is not a one-time event, but an ongoing process that requires patience, persistence, and professionalism.

Keep building authentic relationships, stay up-to-date with industry trends and events, and always be open to learning and collaborating with others. With the right mindset and strategy, you can succeed in the highly competitive and dynamic world of Hollywood.

