Networking ... do you have to do it? Yes. Is it awful? No. It doesn’t have to be. It’s actually much easier than you realize!



In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, and Jason Hellerman discuss:



Networking—it doesn’t happen at networking events

Pacing the amount of alcohol you drink while networking

Some great go-to questions you can ask others

Connecting with others outside the usual way we network

Why you need to be able to have normal human chit chat

The questions you should always have prepared answers for

Why you should brag on your friends when networking

Remembering people’s names - you need to improve this skill

Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on: Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing podcast@nofilmschool.com

Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here: