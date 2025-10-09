When you're staring at the blinking cursor, nothing else matters. You're just totally stressed and hoping something changes. Once you start typing, you might feel some relief, but you also might be worried you're not doing your best to get people to buy into the screenplay.

All of these worries can hold you back and keep you from finishing your work.

So, that's why I encourage people to take it one page at a time.

Like with the literal first page.

The first page of your screenplay is your calling card. It's the first impression you make on a reader, and it can be the difference between someone engaging with the rest of the story or putting your script aside.

In a recent video, screenwriter Ken Kabatoff broke down the first page of Rian Johnson's sci-fi masterpiece, Looper, to illustrate how to write an opening that hooks the reader from the very first line.

Let's dive in.

Writing a First Page That Sells The first page of Looper is a masterclass in economical storytelling. Rian Johnson establishes the world, the protagonist, and the central conflict of the film right away and lets the audience into the world. We even get some images that stick with us, like the ticking pocket watch, which then introduces us to the idea of being a "looper," a man who assassinates people sent back in time from the future. And that's also used to introduce us to our protagonist, Joe. Show, Don't Tell One of the key strengths of the Looper opening is its reliance on visual storytelling. Johnson doesn't waste time with lengthy exposition. Instead, he shows us who Joe is through his actions and establishes the rules of the world in the same way. We meet Joe patiently for his target, and we see the cold, efficient way he carries out his job, trying to stay on time because he has other things to do. There are a lot of lessons here that can carry over into your own pages.

The Page One Checklist When you sit and stare at the cursor, think about these things as you begin to type out for first pages. Start Late: Arrive at the moment just before the inciting incident. Don't waste time; throw the audience right into it so they have a vested reason to catch up.

Arrive at the moment just before the inciting incident. Don't waste time; throw the audience right into it so they have a vested reason to catch up. Plant Your Thesis in an Image: Find a single shot that encapsulates the movie's DNA. What's something the audience will be interested in looking at?

Find a single shot that encapsulates the movie's DNA. What's something the audience will be interested in looking at? Prove Character Fast: Show us who your character is through their choices, not through exposition. Make them make these choices right away.

Show us who your character is through their choices, not through exposition. Make them make these choices right away. Build a Believable Pattern of Events: Establish the rules of your world and the routines of your characters. What time period are we in, and is there anything magical or different about it?

Establish the rules of your world and the routines of your characters. What time period are we in, and is there anything magical or different about it? Shock Us, Then Show Us the System: Introduce a surprising or violent event, then explain the logic behind it.

Introduce a surprising or violent event, then explain the logic behind it. Use Exposition as Propulsion: Only reveal what the reader needs to know to understand the story.

Only reveal what the reader needs to know to understand the story. Button the Page: End with a word or image that promises trouble or stakes and leaves the reader wanting more. By following these simple rules, you can write a first page that not only grabs the reader's attention but also sets the stage for a compelling and memorable story.

Summing It All Up Now that you've seen a dynamic first page in action, it's time to put yours together. Sit down and start typing. The only way to get these things done is to actually lean in and be brave enough to write and then rewrite.

Let me know what you think in the comments.