Damien and Natalie LeVeck are the masterminds behind the film, A Creature Was Stirring. The film is a holiday horror that explores topics such as secrets, guilt, and mental illness.

We had the honor of interviewing each filmmaker separately in the past. Now, this married duo is back to discuss all things production, including planning, shooting, and distributing.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with director Damien LeVeck and producer Natalie LeVeck to discuss: Shooting a winter-themed film in the middle of a very hot summer

Using expensive, concert style lasers in the film

Surrounding yourself with a production team you trust

Saying “no” while trying to find a middle ground

Being married and working together - what is that like?

The biggest on set challenge that ended up working out for the better

How having editing experience can become a director’s super power

Why you should make your own press kit and what to include in it

Posting pictures before your film is purchased by a distributor

What makes this horror film unique

