I woke up this morning to my wife screaming. I thought something bad had happened, and it had. Jason Momoa had shaved off his beard, and my wife was shook.

It turns out that for his character Duncan Idaho in Dune, he had to be cleanly shaven for the film's third installment.

This sent shockwaves through my home, and it forced me to confront all the times Momoa has changed for a role.

Let's dive in.

1. The Barbarian Bulk-Up for 'Conan the Barbarian' (2011) To wield the sword of the iconic Cimmerian warrior, Momoa undertook a grueling physical transformation. He packed on over 20 pounds of muscle in just six weeks, sculpting a physique worthy of the legendary Conan. And it paid off, because that hulking persona led to another role on this list as well.

2. The Dothraki King in 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2012) As the formidable Khal Drogo, leader of the Dothraki, Momoa's transformation was as much about presence and intricate styling as it was about his physique. Sporting a long, flowing beard, which he would become known for in the years to come, the acclaimed series led to the breakout role for Momoa.

3. The Clean-Shaven Swordsman in 'Dune' (2021) & 'Dune: Part Three' (Upcoming) In a move that shocked many fans, Momoa recently shaved off his signature beard for the first time in six years to reprise his role as the loyal swordmaster Duncan Idaho in the upcoming "Dune: Part Three." Having sported the beard for numerous roles, including Aquaman, the clean-shaven look marks a significant departure for the actor, and all it took was a razor!

4. The Eccentric Outlaw of 'Slumberland' (2022) Momoa showcased a more whimsical and comedic side in the Netflix fantasy film Slumberland. As the eccentric outlaw Flip, he donned a flamboyant wardrobe, complete with a top hat, goggles, and was more mischievous than jacked and formidable.

5. The Flamboyant Foe in 'Fast X' (2023) Sort of the combination of everything he does best, Momoa's portrayal of the villain Dante Reyes in Fast X was a masterclass in flamboyant villainy. He brought a unique and unpredictable energy to the franchise, crafting a memorable antagonist that was both humorous and menacing.

Summing It All Up Jason Momoa is a favorite of film and TV fans across the world. He's a great actor who is both fun to watch and engaging for the audience. And his willingness to become anyone has led to some memorable roles.

Let me know what you think in the comments.