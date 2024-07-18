Ken Whittingham has directed shows we all know and love such as, The Office, 30 Rock, and Parks and Recreation. More recently, he has worked on the TV comedy, Abbot Elementary, which uses a mockumentary production style, similar to The Office. While Ken is an award-winning director with over 25 years of experience, he believes in the power of teamwork and respecting everyone on set regardless of their title.



In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with director Ken Whittingham and BraveMaker podcast host Priscilla Lam to discuss:



Selling a script as a new PA

How Ken became a television director

Learning how to clearly communicate with actors

The balance between giving actors autonomy and giving them direction

An awkward moment with Alec Baldwin on the set of 30 Rock

Tone meetings—what are they and why are they important

Treating the documentarian in The Office as if it were a separate character

The power of subtlety in comedy

How Ken and Priscilla met

Transitioning from TV into film

Our favorite shows, movies, and hobbies

