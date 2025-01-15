In this episode of the No Film School podcast, hosts GG Hawkins and Jason Hellerman discuss the devastating fires in Los Angeles and their impact on the film industry.

They share personal experiences of evacuation and the emotional toll of the crisis, emphasizing the importance of community support and resilience.

The conversation highlights the need for filmmakers to prioritize their safety and mental health while navigating the uncertain future of the industry.

They also explore the power of storytelling as a means of processing trauma and fostering empathy in challenging times.

