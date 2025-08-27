While it's not quite as crazy as Black Friday, Labor Day has sneakily become one of the better shopping holidays for those looking to find great deals. For the filmmaker in your life, whether that be a friend or yourself, we're looking at some of the top discounts being offered for film and video gear.

So, for our latest "Deals of the Week" roundup, we have a wide selection of cameras, lenses, and other gear options that you might want to consider investing in now with these helpful savings.

Cameras

  • Sony FX30 Digital Cinema Camera: $1,748
  • Sony a7 IV Mirrorless Camera: $2,398
  • Sony a7R V Mirrorless Camera: $3,798

Lenses

  • Sony FE 24-105mm f/4 G OSS Lens: $1,198
  • Sony FE 50mm f/1.4 GM Lens (Sony E): $1,298
  • Sony FE 35mm f/1.4 GM Lens: $1,398

Action Cameras

  • GoPro HERO12 Black: $299
  • GoPro HERO13 Black in Forest Green: $329
  • Insta360 GO 3S Action Camera Standard Bundle (128GB, Arctic White): $344

Memory Cards

  • Samsung 1TB PRO Plus microSDXC Memory Card with SD Adapter: $74
  • Sony 128GB SF-G TOUGH Series UHS-II SDXC Memory Card: $148
  • SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO UHS-II SDXC Memory Card: $199

Misc.

  • Sennheiser HD 400S Over-Ear Headphones: $69
  • Potensic ATOM 2 Drone (Fly More Combo): $399
  • PORTKEYS BM7 II DS U 7" High-Bright Monitor with Wireless Camera Control and Sun Hood: $849

You can find more filmmaking deals here.

filmmaker dealsfilmmaking deals of the weekdealslabor daylabor day dealsFilmmaking deals of the week
Cinematography & CamerasMarketplace & DealsTopics