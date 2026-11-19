Try as you might, there’s no hiding from AI moving forward, as new tools, apps, platforms, and models will keep coming out. Another new one that has hit the scene is this AI-powered operating system for video production.

Developed by Lemonlight, a video production company behind more than 50,000 brand videos, Hero is a new AI production operating system that, when combined with its built-in AI agent, aims to unify pre-production, production, post-production, and generative AI in a single platform.

Let’s check it out.

Lemonlight’s Hero AI Operating System Credit: Lemonlight So, from the announcement, it looks like the goal here is to help video production companies, or even small crews or solo shooters, better manage their projects and review components from scripts to storyboards in a single, synchronized hub. "AI has made content easier to create, but production more fragmented than ever. The industry is flooded with powerful new tools that don't work together. After producing thousands of videos for clients, we realized that, rather than creating another AI tool, the real opportunity was building a single operating system for video production. Hero brings everything together from concept to delivery, whether you're shooting live action or generating video with AI." - Hope Horner, Founder and CEO of Lemonlight. A project in this Hero AI operating system can start from scratch or by uploading something like a client brief. An example the company shares is that after that first upload, the platform can then draft a full creative treatment and script from the brief and build a storyboard using provided reference photos. Those references carry through every frame, so an actor in shot one has the same face in shot 20, and logos never drift.