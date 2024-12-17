In this episode of No Film School, host GG Hawkins and tech editor Jordan Aldridge are joined by two guests: filmmaker Leah Saint Marie and award-winning director Lizzy Born. The discussion delves into the challenges of navigating the indie film world, the stress of festival notification season, and creative approaches to career-building in a competitive industry.

Both guests share personal stories, practical advice, and insights on how to push boundaries in filmmaking.

In this episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins, Jordan Aldridge, Leah Saint Marie, and Lizzy Born discuss: Leah Saint Marie’s journey from projectionist to filmmaker and her strategies for staying resilient in “festival purgatory”

The challenges of navigating FYC campaigns as an indie filmmaker

Lizzy Born’s approach to directing, from Ziwe to branded content, and how she balances dark humor with social commentary

Practical advice for emerging filmmakers, including the importance of collaboration and creating your own opportunities

Resources: Leah's Podcast: Pitch! A Screenwriting Podcast Leah's IMDb: Leah Saint Marie Lizzy's Website: Lizzy Born Read reviews of Ziwe: Variety on Ziwe

