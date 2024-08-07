It’s been a while since we covered some good old-fashioned film and video gear like tripods, so we’re excited to share the news about Manfrotto’s introduction of seven new variations of the company’s compact and travel-friendly Befree GT and Befree Advanced tripods.

These new arrivals are perfect for both photo and video pros on the go who might want a nice, easy-to-use tripod option for their various projects—but don’t want to lug the largest and heaviest of packages with them to remote shoots.

Let’s look at these different model lines and explore how these new tripods might be right for you and your video production needs.

Manfrotto Befree GT Tripods Let’s first look at some of these new Manfrotto Befree GT tripods which are ideal for hybrid shooters looking for lightweight and easy-to-use options to keep their cameras stable. The Befree GT tripods come in either carbon fiber or aluminum options and should offer a mix of the robustness of your standard studio tripods with a smaller, more compact design that is great for travel. The legs can support up to 26.5 lbs by themselves and extend to 4.9 feet, plus can fold down to just 17 inches without the head. Both models are available with a Befree 3-Way Head which can adjust the top capacity to 13.2 lbs and add another 6 inches to the maximum height. Here are the specs and purchase options for the Manfrotto Befree GT carbon fiber model with a 3-way pan/tilt head: Load Capacity: 13.2 lb

Working Height Range: 18.9 to 65"

Folded Length: 18.1"

3-Way Pan/Tilt Head with Quick Release

4-Section Carbon Fiber Legs, Twist Locks

Weighs 4.2 lb

Manfrotto Befree GT Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod with 3-Way Pan/Tilt Head www.bhphotovideo.com The Befree GT Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod with 3-Way Pan/Tilt Head from Manfrotto is a lightweight carbon fiber travel tripod with a load capacity of 13.2 lb and a maximum height of 65". $429.95 Buy Now

Manfrotto Befree Advanced Manfrotto has also introduced three new versions of the company’s varied Befree Advanced series of tripods which are even more lightweight and compact than the GT versions. These Befree Advanced models might be better for photographers than video pros, but if you’re in a pinch and want to travel as light as possible they can certainly serve for smaller camera videography as well. The three Befree Advanced models can feature a 494 Center Ball Head with a 200PL-PRO plate, along with being compatible with RC2 and Arca-style plates too. Each pair of Advanced AS tripod legs can fold down to 15.75 inches and extend to 4.9 feet. Here are the specs and purchase options for the Manfrotto Befree Advance AS carbon fiber travel tripod with a twist-lock quick release: Load Capacity: 19.8 lb

Working Height Range: 16.1 to 59.1"

Folded Length: 16.1"

Ball Head with Twist-Lock Quick Release

4-Section Carbon Fiber Legs, Twist Locks

Weighs 2.8 lb