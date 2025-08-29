Michelle Yeoh has solidified her place as a versatile and formidable talent in Hollywood. From her early days as a martial arts superstar in Hong Kong to her Academy Award-winning role, her filmography is a testament to her enduring screen presence.

Today, I want to go over the ten movies she has been in that I think are the best.

Let's dive in.

1. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) I think this is one of the best movies of all time. It brought wuxia to Western cinema and reinvented what people thought of martial arts movies. Ang Lee directed Yeoh in one of her most iconic roles as the graceful warrior Yu Shu Lien. The film is celebrated for its breathtaking fight choreography, visuals, and love story. And Yeoh's performance at its emotional core.

2. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) This multiverse martial arts epic earned Yeoh the Academy Award for Best Actress. Her portrayal of Evelyn Wang, a laundromat owner who discovers she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to save them all, is so heartfelt and badass.

3. Police Story 3: Supercop (1992) Man, this movie comes up time and time again on these "best of" lists. That's because it's so cool. Yeoh performed her own death-defying stunts, including a memorable motorcycle jump onto a moving train, all in front of Jackie Chan.

4. Crazy Rich Asians (2018) In this romantic comedy, Yeoh delivered a powerful performance as the formidable matriarch Eleanor Young. The movie kind of hinges on her willingness to be nasty and disapproving, which works well.

5. Wicked (2024) Michelle Yeoh brings her signature elegance and gravitas to the role of Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Shiz University. I loved how she lures the audience and Elphaba in, only to wind up a villain at the end. And you can tell she's having fun singing and manipulating characters.

6. Royal Warriors (1986) This list could have been all action movies, but I wanted to shake it up. But in this action classic, Yeoh plays a determined police officer trying to catch the bad guys. The film is packed with relentless and gritty action sequences that further solidify her reputation as a top-tier action star.

7. Memoirs of a Geisha (2005) In this historical drama, Yeoh shines as the elegant and experienced geisha Mameha. Her performance is a study in grace and subtlety, as she guides the other women through the intricate and cruel world of geisha society.

8. Sunshine (2007) I feel like this is a cult classic movie. It's such a weird Danny Boyle sci-fi thriller. In it, Yeoh plays the biologist Corazon, a member of a team of astronauts on a mission to reignite the dying sun. She is really a lynchpin in selling the heart of the movie and caring about all of these people.

9. Wing Chun (1994) A classic martial arts film that showcases Yeoh's comedic timing and exceptional fighting skills. She plays the titular role of a legendary female martial artist who defends her village from bandits, all while navigating romantic entanglements.

10. Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) Yeah, she's so cool, she's probably the only Bond girl who also has an Oscar. As the formidable Chinese spy Wai Lin, Yeoh is a capable and intelligent agent who is every bit Bond's equal. And gets to kick ass, too.

Summing It Up What are your favorite movies starring Michelle Yeoh? Did I miss any?

Let me know what you think in the comments.