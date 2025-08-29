America was absolutely enthralled with the martial arts movies coming out of Asia in the 60s and 70s. These films changed culture, and Hollywood knew it had to get a piece.

That's why we saw such an influx of these titles, and we still see them today. There's something magical about using your body as a weapon and feeling like you have an advantage in any fight.

Today, I want to talk about some of my favorite American Martial Arts Movies that have come out over the years.

Let's dive in.

The Classics When America saw how much money some of these movies from other countries were making, Hollywood knew it had to get is slice of the pie These films helped usher in martial arts to the movie-going audience. Enter the Dragon (1973) This US-Hong Kong co-production is arguably the most important martial arts film ever made. It brought Bruce Lee to our shores and made him an international superstar. Lee stars as a martial artist recruited by a British intelligence agent to infiltrate a mysterious island fortress and compete in a deadly tournament. Its iconic fight scenes catapulted martial arts into the American mainstream. The Karate Kid (1984) Proof that martial arts could fit into any tone or genre, this became part of the cultural lexicon. Maybe the quintessential underdog story, The Karate Kid follows teenager Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), who learns karate from his apartment's handyman, the wise Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita), to defend himself against bullies. The film's focus on the discipline of martial arts, rather than just the violence, resonated with audiences.

The 80s & 90s Action Era This period saw a boom in martial arts films. These movies showcased tournaments, gave us stars who were stoic heroes, and introduced Americans to spectacular fight choreography. Bloodsport (1988) I rented this VHS all the time. This movie launched Jean-Claude Van Damme into international stardom. It's based on the supposedly true story of Frank Dux, an American soldier who competed in a secret, no-holds-barred martial arts competition. This movie introduced Americans to different fighting styles and crossed boundaries to influence video games like Mortal Kombat as well. American Ninja (1985) There was this insane Ninja Craze in the 80s, everyone wanted to be one, and they wanted their heroes to be them as well. The film stars Michael Dudikoff as Joe Armstrong, an amnesiac private in the U.S. Army stationed in the Philippines who instinctively uses his ninjutsu skills to fend off assassins. It has the American military bravado with the slick fights you come to expect from these movies. Showdown in Little Tokyo (1991) This buddy cop action film teams up Dolph Lundgren and Brandon Lee as two LA cops taking on the Yakuza. It's definitely a B-movie, but it has entertaining action sequences and surprisingly good chemistry between the two leads. It's a cult classic.

Modern Movies Once we got into the 21st century, American martial arts films became more stylized and blended other action elements to create something new and exciting. The Matrix (1999) While a science fiction epic at its core, The Matrix revolutionized martial arts in Western cinema with "wire-fu" choreography by the legendary Yuen Woo-ping. The movie combined groundbreaking visual effects with hand-to-hand combat. And one of the most memorable lines is, "I know Kung Fu." Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003) & Volume 2 (2004) Quentin Tarantino's two-part epic is a love letter to all martial arts cinema. Uma Thurman stars as "The Bride," a former assassin seeking revenge on her old comrades. The films are a stylish mash-up of influences. You see a little bit of the Shaw Brothers kung fu flicks to Japanese samurai films. It rips. The John Wick Series (2014-Present) Another Keanu Reeves-led franchise that redefined modern action with "gun-fu" and martial arts. The fight scenes are both brutal and fun. The movies showcase a mastery of various martial arts disciplines mixed with guns for something new and exciting.

Underrated Gems There are many excellent American martial arts films that capitalized on the idea of knowing karate and just leaned into the East meets West tropes. These are my favorites. Best of the Best (1989) This film follows the United States national karate team as they prepare to compete against the formidable Korean team. It's a movie about sportsmanship and fighting in a tournament, but still learning from each other. 3 Ninjas (1992) A nostalgic favorite for many millennials like me, 3 Ninjas is a family-friendly adventure that blends martial arts with Home Alone-style antics. Three young brothers—Rocky, Colt, and Tum-Tum—use the ninja training they received from their Japanese grandfather (Victor Wong) to defend their family from a group of criminals. I'm still trying to light up the eyes of bad guys everywhere. Big Trouble in Little China (1986) John Carpenter's epic fantasy action-comedy is the definition of a cult classic. While Kurt Russell's Jack Burton is the bumbling hero, the real martial arts prowess is displayed by Dennis Dun's Wang Chi and the various mystical warriors they encounter. And it really cooks.

Summing It Up If a movie genre is doing well, Hollywood will always lean into it. Martial arts movies were thought to be a fad, but they never really went away. They just evolved with the times and for different audiences. I can't wait to see where they go next.

