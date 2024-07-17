Looking for creative breakthrough? Look no further.

If you haven't heard of Musicbed by now, then you're seriously missing out. This is the filmmaking industry’s premium music licensing platform, and we're excited to introduce you to their annual short-film competition—Musicbed Challenge.

Musicbed Challenge is an annual competiton that provides fillmakers with an incredible opportunity to get inspiration flowing, all while using songs and footage from the industry's leading music and film-licensing platforms—Musicbed and Filmsupply. Plus, they're offering over $60k in cash and prizes this year for the winners.

Create, Compete, Celebrate Beginning today, July 16th, 2024, filmmakers will have 30 days to create a film using music from a pre-selected Musicbed playlist that fits into one of three categories: Narrative, Spec Ad, or Documentary. Do you have a film that you've been dying to make? This is your sign to go out and make it.

Submissions must include music from a pre-selected Musicbed playlist. Before you begin, make sure you’ve downloaded the free Musicbed Challenge Starter Kit—it has everything else you need to know. DOWNLOAD THE STARTER KIT

The Judges A panel of 13 industry-leading judges will score submissions based on the following criteria: creativity, craft, storytelling, and song use. Learn more about this year’s judges here. Robert Legato, ASC - VFX Supervisor and Director of Photography

Dominique Deleon - Film + Creative Director, Founder | Freedom & Coffee

Jenny Lumpkin - Global Director of Production at Laird and Good Company

Chinkara Singh - SVP, Group Director, Creative Production at Area 23

Valerie Lasser - Creative Editor at Big Sky Edit/ AICP Camp K Competition

LJ Johnson - Director at Hungry Man

Lloyd Lee Choi - Director

Hayden Hillier-Smith - Editor

Tyrone Rhabb - Editor at Cut+Run

Liam Chapple - Partner and Creative Director at Carbon

Joanna Batemits - Executive Producer at Carousel

Jared Malik Royal - Film Director at Ridley Scott Creative Group

Andrew De Zen - Director at SLANG