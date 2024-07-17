Musicbed Challenge Returns to Empower the Creative Community
Musicbed's annual short film competition is back—here's what you need to know to enter.
Looking for creative breakthrough? Look no further.
If you haven't heard of Musicbed by now, then you're seriously missing out. This is the filmmaking industry’s premium music licensing platform, and we're excited to introduce you to their annual short-film competition—Musicbed Challenge.
Musicbed Challenge is an annual competiton that provides fillmakers with an incredible opportunity to get inspiration flowing, all while using songs and footage from the industry's leading music and film-licensing platforms—Musicbed and Filmsupply. Plus, they're offering over $60k in cash and prizes this year for the winners.
Create, Compete, Celebrate
Beginning today, July 16th, 2024, filmmakers will have 30 days to create a film using music from a pre-selected Musicbed playlist that fits into one of three categories: Narrative, Spec Ad, or Documentary. Do you have a film that you've been dying to make? This is your sign to go out and make it.
Submissions must include music from a pre-selected Musicbed playlist. Before you begin, make sure you’ve downloaded the free Musicbed Challenge Starter Kit—it has everything else you need to know.
The Judges
A panel of 13 industry-leading judges will score submissions based on the following criteria: creativity, craft, storytelling, and song use. Learn more about this year’s judges here.
- Robert Legato, ASC - VFX Supervisor and Director of Photography
- Dominique Deleon - Film + Creative Director, Founder | Freedom & Coffee
- Jenny Lumpkin - Global Director of Production at Laird and Good Company
- Chinkara Singh - SVP, Group Director, Creative Production at Area 23
- Valerie Lasser - Creative Editor at Big Sky Edit/ AICP Camp K Competition
- LJ Johnson - Director at Hungry Man
- Lloyd Lee Choi - Director
- Hayden Hillier-Smith - Editor
- Tyrone Rhabb - Editor at Cut+Run
- Liam Chapple - Partner and Creative Director at Carbon
- Joanna Batemits - Executive Producer at Carousel
- Jared Malik Royal - Film Director at Ridley Scott Creative Group
- Andrew De Zen - Director at SLANG
The Prizes
This year’s winners—Best Narrative, Best Spec Ad, Best Documentary, and People’s Choice—will split over $60K in film grants, high-end filmmaking tools, and creative assets.
Per Category—Narrative, Spec Ad, and Documentary
- $10K Grant
- Musicbed Business one year subscription
- Saturation 1-Year Production Membership
- $2,000 Filmsupply licensing credit
- ACIDBITE Complete Acid Collection
- ShotDeck 1-Year Subscription
- Nanlite FC-300B
- Assemble Starter Plan
- $1000 AbelCine Rental and Training Credit
- $300 Teradek Credit
- $250 LensProToGo Gear Credit
- $100 SmallHD Credit
- $100 Wooden Camera Credit
People’s Choice
- Musicbed Business One-Year Subscription
- Saturation One-Year Production Membership
- $1000 Filmsupply licensing credit
- ACIDBITE Complete Acid Collection
- ShotDeck 1-Year Subscription
- Nanlite FC-300B
- Assemble Starter Plan
- $1000 AbelCine Rental and Training Credit
- $300 Teradek Credit
- $250 LensProToGo Gear Credit
- $100 SmallHD Credit
- $100 Wooden Camera Credit
Submissions open July 16 and close on August 15 at noon CDT.