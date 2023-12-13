Each year, the National Film Registry selects a handful of films that are culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant to be preserved for future generations.

These films are not just cinematic masterpieces but also represent milestones in the evolution of film as an art and cultural form. Today, we're excited to delve into the titles that have made it to this prestigious list this year.

From timeless classics to groundbreaking modern works, join us as we explore the diverse range of movies that have earned their place in the annals of film history in 2023.

Let's dive in.

What Titles Were Added to the National Film Registry This Year? Films Selected for the 2023 National Film Registry (in chronological order): A Movie Trip Through Filmland (1921)

Dinner at Eight (1933)

Bohulano Family Film Collection (1950s-1970s)

Helen Keller: In Her Story (1954)

Lady and the Tramp (1955)

Edge of the City (1957)

We’re Alive (1974)

Cruisin’ J-Town (1975)

¡Alambrista! (1977)

Passing Through (1977)

Fame (1980)

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)

The Lighted Field (1987)

Matewan (1987)

Home Alone (1990)

Queen of Diamonds (1991)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

The Wedding Banquet (1993)

Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision (1994)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Bamboozled (2000)

Love & Basketball (2000)

12 Years a Slave (2013)

20 Feet from Stardom (2013)

These films are more than just entertainment; they are windows into different eras, viewpoints, and storytelling traditions.

We hope this exploration has informed you about the new additions to the Registry and inspired you to revisit these cinematic treasures.

Let me know your favorites in the comments.