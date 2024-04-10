With NAB 2024 now hot around the corner, brands like DJI and Blackmagic are already making some waves with their new announcements and unveilings. Canon has also offered a cool new product which they’re planning to showcase at the conference this weekend in Vegas for the whole world to test and see.

Let’s take a look at Canon’s new 2/3” portable lens and its insane 27x optical zoom to see how it fits into the brand’s extensive broadcast lens lineup and how it might be right for you and your broadcast videography setups and needs.

Introducing the Canon CJ27ex7.3B Being announced as Canon’s first 2/3” portable lens with a class-leading 27x optical zoom, this new lens will feature a focal range of 7.3mm to 197mm and will include a built-in 2x extender that should push the lens’ maximum telephoto reach to 394mm. “Canon is committed to providing the best equipment possible to enhance visual storytelling. The new lens we are introducing will result in strikingly sharp video footage for audiences watching news, entertainment, sports, and more.” — Brian Mahar, senior vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. The new optical zoom broadcast lens will also feature Canon’s e-Xs V, Canon’s next-generation drive unit along with an angled 20-pin connector and a built-in USB-C connector, which should give users a better experience with equipment setup and maintenance, plus improve operability overall with an updated display menu.