Nikon Shooters Are Going to Want to Check Out These Ultra-Fast New DX Lenses
Nikon has introduced a new DX 35mm f/1.7 lens and a DX 16-50mm f/2.8 VR lens, both great options for hybrid shooters looking for ultra-fast performance.
Exciting news for Nikon Z-mount camera system shooters. Nikon has announced two new DX lenses for the company’s Z crop sensor lineup, which will include a lightweight 35mm f/1.7 DX prime and a 16-50mm f/2.8 DX zoom.
These two lenses are both ultra-fast, highly portable, and balanced for speed. They’re both ideal options to use for both photography and videography projects with Nikon cameras. Let’s look at these two lenses and explore what they could offer for you and your projects.
Nikon NIKKOR Z DX 35mm f/1.7 Lens
Designed as a standard prime option for Nikon Z-mount cameras (or other cameras with APS-C sensors), the Nikon NIKKOR Z DX 35mm f/1.7 Lens offers a 52.5mm full-frame equivalent field of view and should excel as a steady, everyday lens option for portrait, still-life, and street photography—as well as your regular video work.
The lens’s wide f/1.7 aperture should further provide control over depth of field and strong performance in low light, while its compact 2.8"-long build ensures convenient handling and integration with smaller DX-format bodies.
The Nikon NIKKOR Z DX 35mm f/1.7 Lens will feature a minimum focus distance of just 6.3", making it a nice option for close-ups with sharp detail, as it will provide smooth background separation. Overall, the Nikon NIKKOR Z DX 35mm f/1.7 Lens will be both practical and versatile, and a nice option for both beginner and advanced shooters.
Here are the full specs and purchase options:
- APS-C | f/1.7 to f/16
- 52.5mm (Full-Frame Equivalent)
- Large Aperture Standard Prime
- STM Autofocus | 6.3" Close Focus
- Compact 2.8"-Long Design
- 52mm Front Filter Thread
Nikon NIKKOR Z DX 35mm f/1.7 Lens
Balancing speed and portability, the NIKKOR Z DX 35mm f/1.7 Lens from Nikon is a standard prime designed for Z-mount cameras with APS-C sensors.
Nikon NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/2.8 VR Lens
Along with the DX prime listed above, Nikon is also rolling out a new zoom for APS-C sensor as the Nikon NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/2.8 VR Lens will be able to provide a 24 to 75mm full-frame equivalent field of view.
Plus, with its constant f/2.8 maximum aperture, this DX zoom will be able to ensure consistent exposure control, smooth background separation, and reliable low-light performance across the zoom range.
The lens will also be quite lightweight as it will weigh just 11.6 oz and measure 3.5" long, making it a nice combo of portability with strong imaging capabilities that can be an ideal tool for travel, street photography, portraiture, and a wide variety of other scenarios.
Here are the full specs and purchase options:
- APS-C | f/2.8 to f/22
- 24-75mm (Full-Frame Equivalent)
- STM Autofocus | 5.9 to 9.8" Close Focus
- 4.5-Stop Vibration Reduction I.S.
- f/2.8 Aperture Over Entire Zoom Range
- 9-Blade Iris | Distinct Circular Bokeh
- Compact 3.5"-Long Design
- User-Assignable Control Ring
- 67mm Front Filter Thread
Nikon NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/2.8 VR Lens
Designed for Z-mount cameras with APS-C sensors, the NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/2.8 VR Lens from Nikon is a versatile zoom that provides a 24 to 75mm full-frame equivalent field of view.
- Check Out These Three Nikon NIKKOR Z Zoom Lenses Perfect For Your Projects ›
- Nikon Doubles Down on Video with First Power Zoom for FX Format Cameras ›
- Manual Focus Nikon Primes: The Swiss Army Knife of Lenses ›
- Nikon D4 Officially Official: 'Multimedia' DSLR Features Uncompressed HDMI Output ›
- Report: Nikon Likely to Bring Z Mount to APS-C Cameras ›
- Introducing the World's First 18-400mm Lens ›