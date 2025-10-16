Exciting news for Nikon Z-mount camera system shooters. Nikon has announced two new DX lenses for the company’s Z crop sensor lineup, which will include a lightweight 35mm f/1.7 DX prime and a 16-50mm f/2.8 DX zoom.

These two lenses are both ultra-fast, highly portable, and balanced for speed. They’re both ideal options to use for both photography and videography projects with Nikon cameras. Let’s look at these two lenses and explore what they could offer for you and your projects.

Nikon NIKKOR Z DX 35mm f/1.7 Lens Designed as a standard prime option for Nikon Z-mount cameras (or other cameras with APS-C sensors), the Nikon NIKKOR Z DX 35mm f/1.7 Lens offers a 52.5mm full-frame equivalent field of view and should excel as a steady, everyday lens option for portrait, still-life, and street photography—as well as your regular video work. The lens’s wide f/1.7 aperture should further provide control over depth of field and strong performance in low light, while its compact 2.8"-long build ensures convenient handling and integration with smaller DX-format bodies. The Nikon NIKKOR Z DX 35mm f/1.7 Lens will feature a minimum focus distance of just 6.3", making it a nice option for close-ups with sharp detail, as it will provide smooth background separation. Overall, the Nikon NIKKOR Z DX 35mm f/1.7 Lens will be both practical and versatile, and a nice option for both beginner and advanced shooters. Here are the full specs and purchase options: APS-C | f/1.7 to f/16

52.5mm (Full-Frame Equivalent)

Large Aperture Standard Prime

STM Autofocus | 6.3" Close Focus

Compact 2.8"-Long Design

52mm Front Filter Thread

Nikon NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/2.8 VR Lens Along with the DX prime listed above, Nikon is also rolling out a new zoom for APS-C sensor as the Nikon NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/2.8 VR Lens will be able to provide a 24 to 75mm full-frame equivalent field of view. Plus, with its constant f/2.8 maximum aperture, this DX zoom will be able to ensure consistent exposure control, smooth background separation, and reliable low-light performance across the zoom range. The lens will also be quite lightweight as it will weigh just 11.6 oz and measure 3.5" long, making it a nice combo of portability with strong imaging capabilities that can be an ideal tool for travel, street photography, portraiture, and a wide variety of other scenarios. Here are the full specs and purchase options: APS-C | f/2.8 to f/22

24-75mm (Full-Frame Equivalent)

STM Autofocus | 5.9 to 9.8" Close Focus

4.5-Stop Vibration Reduction I.S.

f/2.8 Aperture Over Entire Zoom Range

9-Blade Iris | Distinct Circular Bokeh

Compact 3.5"-Long Design

User-Assignable Control Ring

67mm Front Filter Thread