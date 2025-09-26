If you're a Nikon shooter looking to find the perfect NIKKOR Z zoom lens to use as a kit lens option, or just to add to your collection, for your various photo and video work, then we have you covered.

In our latest"Deals of the Week" roundup, we've done the legwork for you and found some pretty great savings opportunities to check out for these powerful and diverse Nikon zoom lenses. So, if you like good deals and like NIKKOR Z zoom lenses, then you're going to want to check these out below.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S Lens: $1,046

Nikon NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S Lens: $2,196

Nikon NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S Lens: $2,396

You can find more filmmaking deals here.