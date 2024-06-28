Who doesn’t love to take a walkabout every now and then? Well, you can do all the soul searching your heart desires with a solid walkaround lens like this new NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 lens from Nikon.

Ideal for those looking to keep a wide angle, shallow depth-of-field lens in their bag for naturalistic, yet cinematic, shots for both photography and videography, this new lens is worth searching your soul for.

Let’s take a quick look at the NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 lens and explore if it might be right for you.

Introducing the Nikon NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 Lens Designed with a natural wide angle of view and an even wider maximum aperture too, the NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 Lens from Nikon bills itself as a “storyteller’s walkaround lens,” thanks in part to its low-light versatility, shallow depth of field, and edge-to-edge clarity to both photo and video. It’s also quite lightweight and has a compact form factor, plus built with a naturally wide 35mm focal length which is well-suited for all types of shooting situations like salons, landscapes, and architectural subjects. Also, with its fast f/1.4 maximum aperture it should be great for environmental portraits and other documentary videos—plus just great for low-light conditions in general with a nice painterly bokeh to help transform your background objects into compositional elements.

A Capable Video Workhorse Overall the lens, while photography-minded for sure, is being marketed for filmmakers and video shooters as well. With the lens’ lightweight design it’s quite optimized for video and is balanced along its axes for use with gimbals and cages. Plus, with its versatile angle of view and close working distance, it can be used for a full range of a shot list, from close-ups to establishing shots. The lens also includes an STM stepping motor suppresses which is focused on breathing and delivers fast and quiet autofocus that won't interrupt audio gathering. Additionally, you can customize the clickless control ring to quietly adjust the aperture or ISO during recording. NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 static.bhphoto.com