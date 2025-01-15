There are lots of different filmmaking terms out there that get tossed around in articles and meetings. It can be hard to keep track of all of them.

Today, we want to go over one that gets used a lot: shallow depth of field.

We'll review the definition, look at some examples, and talk about why filmmakers have been using shallow depth of field more and more in Hollywood.

Sound good? Let's dive in.

What is Shallow Depth of Field? Shallow depth of field, sometimes called shallow focus, a technique used by filmmakers and photographers that creates a central image is in focus, while the background is blurry.

How Do You Achieve a Shallow Depth of Field? Brimstone via Paradiso Entertainment In order to create a shallow focus, you use a wide aperture (a low f-stop number) on your camera lens. This will create a narrow focal plane on whatever you choose to be the central part of the image.

Why Do Filmmakers Use a Shallow Depth of Field? Casino Royale via MGM The shallow depth of field is used for many reasons. You could want to bring focus to a singular subject, so you highlight them by making them the only focus. You may also want to simply a scene that feels busy. Maybe you're in the crowd and want only one face to stand out. Or you're photographing a product and want that to guide the viewer's eye toward it. Whatever the case, this is all about drawing attention to singular elements.

Examples of Shallow Depth of Field Oppenheimer via Universal In the recent movie Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan used a shallow depth of field to take us into the lead character's mind as he contemplated the implications of building the atomic bomb. Another movie that utilizes shallow depth of field is Atonement. It's used to create a romantic and nostalgic atmosphere for a time gone by, as the movie is told as part of a memory. The technique also helps to convey the characters' emotional states and their shifting perspectives. One of my favorite movies that uses this technique in very subtle ways is Jonathan Demme's Silence of the Lambs. The close-up shots of Hannibal Lecter and Clarice Starling with shallow depth of field are used to create a sense of claustrophobia and tension. The technique also helps to emphasize the characters' eyes and expressions.

Summing Up Shallow Depth of Field

Shallow depth of field is another tool you can add to your filmmaking arsenal and carry around with you. It's a term you can use in meetings, add to your shot list, and use to move the audience.

Hopefully, this article has enlightened you on the definition and examples, so keep a look out when you're watching movies, TV shows, and even commercials to see this cinematic technique in action.

Let me know what you think in the comments.