While the usual announcements of the season have come and gone, most aligning with IBC in Amsterdam, which happened earlier this month, Nikon has come back with a big announcement of a new camera that should be quite appealing to filmmakers, videographers, and other hybrid content creators heading into the fall season.

Set to be a video- and budget-friendly option with a compact body, no EVF, and a single SD card slot, the new Nikon Z5 IIC isn’t a top-of-the-line model; rather a solid, affordable camera that could be a nice choice for an up-and-coming videographer or content creator on a budget, but still with a good idea of what they’ll need for high-quality imaging.

Let’s look at the new Nikon Z5 IIC and see what it has to offer.

The Nikon Z5 IIC Has Been Unveiled In many ways, this camera is kind of a surprise as most of the chatter online over the past few months seemed to be pointing towards a new everyday camera from the company. But, here we are, and we’re actually kind of excited for this one as it looks like it could be a good deal for the right brand of aspiring shooter. Designed as a hybrid camera with a compact body, yet featuring some pro-grade hardware, the Z5 IIC will feature a full-frame FX-format 24.5MP BSI CMOS sensor that pairs with an EXPEED 7 image processor to provide what looks to be a nice mix of high-resolution imaging, responsive AI-powered autofocus, and full-resolution continuous shooting up to 30 fps. The Nikon Z5 IIC also looks to be well-suited to work in low-light situations thanks to its 5-axis sensor-shift Vibration Reduction (VR) mechanism. This should be helpful for photo needs as well as for smooth handheld video recording, where an Electronic VR is available to further help steady footage without additional stabilization tools.

Video Specs and Features Looking specifically at the video specs and features for the Nikon Z5 IIC, the big headlines are that the camera can support UHD 4K video recording up to 60 fps and Full HD recording up to 120 fps. The Z5 IIC will also offer recording time limits of up to two hours, a video self-timer feature, built-in electronic Vibration Reduction, and the ability to save movie files to in-camera memory cards or an optional external recorder via HDMI out. Shooters can also have fun with in-camera time-lapse shooting, with the ability to produce a finished UHD 4K video file directly from the camera. If you’re looking to take on more demanding video workflows, the Z5 IIC should be able to level up, as it can shoot 12-bit N-RAW video up to 4032 × 2268, as well as 10-bit H.265 video in N-Log with multiple free RED LUTs for striking visuals.

Price and Availability All told, this looks like a solid new full-frame mirrorless option from Nikon that should stand out on specs, especially at its starting price of $1,396.95 here at launch. Here are the full specs and purchase options. 24.5MP FX-Format CMOS Sensor

Low-Profile Design with No EVF

EXPEED 7 Image Processor

ISO 100-6400, Up to 30 fps Shooting

UHD 4K and Full HD Video Recording

3.2" 2.1m-Dot Vari-Angle Touchscreen LCD

10-Type Subject Detection AF

5-Axis Sensor-Shift Vibration Reduction

Built-In Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Single SD UHS-II Card Slot