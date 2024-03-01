While we suppose that some folk might not get the hype surrounding the Nikon Zf camera, at least from a professional film and videography standpoint, we certainly aren’t judging those who are making this camera a big part of their personality going forward.

We called it “sleek and sexy” when it was first released, and we’re perfectly fine admitting that its appeal to most is at least partly due to its aesthetic and ergonomic design. However, with its high image quality and beautiful UHD 4K video recording (plus a slow-mo adding firmware update already released) it's no slouch performance-wise.

However, if you’re already an owner or simply an interested party, we do have news that some free film simulation and creative color profiles have just been made available to use with the Nikon Zf.

Let’s check it out.

Nikon Zf Film Simulation and Color Profiles Released by the third-party Nikon Picture Control Utility, this Nikon add-on is available to use with several older Nikon cameras models, and is now available as a compatible companion with the Zf. The tool features a huge array of picture controls to choose from, plus additional advanced settings to customize your profiles and download separately. The program is compatible with the following Nikon series cameras D5000, D7000, D500, D600, D700, D800, D4, D5, D6, Z5, Z6, Z7, Z8, Z9, already, and now the Zf too. You can see it in action in the video below.