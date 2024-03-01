Free Film Simulation and Color Profiles for Your Nikon Zf
A look at the free, third-party Nikon Picture Control Utility app and its different film simulation and creative color profile profiles.
While we suppose that some folk might not get the hype surrounding the Nikon Zf camera, at least from a professional film and videography standpoint, we certainly aren’t judging those who are making this camera a big part of their personality going forward.
We called it “sleek and sexy” when it was first released, and we’re perfectly fine admitting that its appeal to most is at least partly due to its aesthetic and ergonomic design. However, with its high image quality and beautiful UHD 4K video recording (plus a slow-mo adding firmware update already released) it's no slouch performance-wise.
However, if you’re already an owner or simply an interested party, we do have news that some free film simulation and creative color profiles have just been made available to use with the Nikon Zf.
Let’s check it out.
Nikon Zf Film Simulation and Color Profiles
Released by the third-party Nikon Picture Control Utility, this Nikon add-on is available to use with several older Nikon cameras models, and is now available as a compatible companion with the Zf. The tool features a huge array of picture controls to choose from, plus additional advanced settings to customize your profiles and download separately.
The program is compatible with the following Nikon series cameras D5000, D7000, D500, D600, D700, D800, D4, D5, D6, Z5, Z6, Z7, Z8, Z9, already, and now the Zf too. You can see it in action in the video below.
How to Install
Overall it’s a pretty simple add-on to get started with as all you’ll need to do is download the files and add them onto an SD card then open them in your camera. You can follow along with the steps below or on their website here.
- Download files
- Insert SD-Card into the card reader
- Create a new `NIKON` folder on your SD card
- Open `/NIKON` folder, and create a new `CUSTOMPC` folder
- Copy `*.NPC` files from `download folder` to SD-Card in `/NIKON/CUSTOMPC` folder
- Insert SD-Card into the camera
- Press the MENU button
- Open the `Shooting` menu
- Go to `Manage Picture Control`
- Go to `Load/Save`
- Select `Copy to camera`
- Select a profile and click it
- Save
- Load that camera profile
As is usually the case with any third-party add-ons or software, be wary to check the terms of your camera’s warranty and things like that, ideally only try out tried-and-true options like this one if you’d like to keep your camera safe and in good standing with manufacturers.
- The Sleek and Sexy Nikon Zf Brings 4K/30p Video Oversampled from 6K ›
- According to Sales Data, Canon is the Top Mirrorless Brand for Third Year in a Row ›
- BMPCC 6K G2 Review—An Incremental Powerhouse Update ›
- Manual Focus Nikon Primes: The Swiss Army Knife of Lenses ›
- Is Canon Going to Release a Retro-Style Camera Like the Nikon Zf? ›