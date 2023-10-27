Judging from casual conversations with friends and filmmakers, it sounds like Nikon’s launch of its new retro-styled Nikon Zf camera with its classic and ergonomic design has been a resounding success.

We don’t have hard sales numbers to cite just yet, but the Zf is objectively a very solid camera for shooting video with its 4K/30p video oversampled from 6K, and subjectively it is very cool with its classical-inspired design and feel.

As we even mentioned in our review of the Nikon Zf, the camera industry usually operates in a copycat fashion, so it was so nice to see a brand try something new. And, of course, it’s making the other manufacturers jealous.

Here’s everything we know so far about recent reported rumors about Canon possibly looking to do the same.

Canon Retro Camera Rumors According to reports on both Canon Rumors and Canon Watch, Canon has officially started conducting market research via various channels to get feedback from Canon users as to which camera they’d like to bring back with a new retro-fitted design. So far, the top choices for a new retro-inspired EOS camera would be the Canon AE-1, the Canon F-1, the Canon P, or the Canonet QL17. As a longtime owner and shooter with the AE-1, I’d have to admit I’d be pretty interested in at least checking out a digital version of this camera that could recreate the look and feel plus record 4K video. The Canonet QL17 would be quite interesting, too. As is with Nikon, Canon has a rich library of camera bodies and models to comb through if the camera company would like to seriously consider trying to find that perfect fun and retro body to house their modern digital camera technology. The historic Canon AE-1 camera body. Credit: Canon