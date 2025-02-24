It’s been a busy day for Sigma. Not only has Sigma introduced a new visual brand identity, but the company has also unveiled one of the more unique new mirrorless cameras that we’ve seen in quite a while with the new Sigma BF.

Yet, on top of all of this camera and branding excitement, Sigma is also doing one of the things that the company does best: releasing great new lenses. The new Sigma 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS Contemporary Lens is a good example of a solid new zoom just announced by Sigma that should be a nice all-in-one option for all types of photographers and videographers alike.

Let’s check out this new all-in-one zoom and see how it might be right for your projects.

The Sigma 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS Contemporary Lens Designed for APS-C mirrorless cameras, the Sigma 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS Contemporary Lens should bring some nice new features to the zoom lens market. Featuring an industry-leading 18.8x zoom ratio, this new Sigma zoom will be able to cover a vast focal range equivalent to 24-450mm, making it the great option for everything from wide-angle landscapes to distant wildlife shots. The lens also features advanced optical stabilization, fast HLA autofocus, and impressive close-up capabilities that should help ensure sharp, detailed images across all focal lengths. It’s been tailored to help with all types of everyday moment capture and your more advanced, professional-level shoots thanks to its solid performance yet portable and travel-friendly design.

Versatile 18.8x Zoom with Macro Capabilities The lens itself should be quite lightweight for a zoom of this size with it titling the scale to only 1.35lbs. It will also feature a weather-resistant construction and water- and oil-repellent front coating which should make it durable for outdoor shooting, while a zoom lock switch prevents lens creep during transport. Sigma shares that the lens has been built with 1 FLD, 4 SLD, and 4 aspherical elements, which should help it deliver sharp, true-to-life images with minimal aberrations. The latest OS2 stabilization system should further provide up to 6 stops of shake reduction, ensuring clear, blur-free images even in low light and at long focal lengths. There’s also a high-response Linear Actuator (HLA) motor that will enable fast, silent autofocus, which is also ideal for your wildlife, sports, and video applications. The lens will also lock onto moving subjects instantly, ensuring sharp and precise focus in any scenario.