A new ultra-wide prime lens has been launched that will likely turn some heads for those looking to expand their field of view in medium format.

NiSi has announced that the company’s new lens will be a 16mm f/2.8 ASPH. The lens is set to not only feature an expansive field of view, but also bring a bright f/2.8 maximum aperture, which should make it quite appealing for photographers and videographers looking for wide landscapes, tight indoor scenes, or even capturing moments in the night skies.

Let’s look at this new NiSi 16mm f/2.8 ASPH. ultra-wide medium-format lens and explore what it could offer for your Hasselblad XCD and FUJIFILM G-mount camera systems.

NiSi 16mm f/2.8 ASPH. Ultra-Wide Medium Format Lens Set to provide a full-frame equivalent focal length of 12.6mm in this medium format, the new NiSi 16mm f/2.8 ASPH. The lens will feature a manual focus design that should allow for some of the most precise control over your focus points for its range and price. The lens is set to feature an optical design that includes three aspherical elements, which should help reduce distortion and spherical aberrations, and overall help the lens achieve a nice mix of high sharpness and accurate rendering. The lens will also include four ultra-low-dispersion elements to control color fringing and chromatic aberrations, further improving color accuracy and overall clarity.

Price and Availability Credit: NiSi Set to be available for both Hasselblad XCD and FUJIFILM G mount camera systems, the lens will feature 82mm filter threads and will also come with a NiSi 82mm JetMag Pro 95MAG magnetic filter adapter ring, which will allow shooters to be able to magnetically attach the JetMag Pro system's 95MAG filters directly onto the lens. The lens will also feature your full array of antireflective coating perks to minimize lens flare and ghosting, as well as a hard-surface coating for protection from the weather and elements. If you’d like to get your hands on this new ultra-wide medium format lens for your cameras, here are the full specs and purchase options. Medium Format | f/2.8 to f/22

12.6mm (Full-Frame Equivalent)

Manual Focus Design

Clicked Aperture Ring

3 Aspherical Elements, 4 ULD Elements

Antireflective & Hard Surface Coatings

8-Blade Diaphragm

16 Elements in 12 Groups

Front Filter Thread: 82mm

Weather-Sealed Metal Body