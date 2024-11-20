If you’re looking for lenses for a new (or perhaps well-used) Canon mirrorless camera, you’re going to be pleasantly surprised at the amount of options available these days. While the Canon R camera line is relatively new, so to speak, in the mirrorless market, there are now plenty of lenses to choose from for photo and video professionals alike.

The latest new lenses for RF APS-C cameras comes from Sigma with four new additions to the company’s Contemporary line.

Sigma has introduced new DC DN Contemporary lenses including 16mm f/1.4 DC DN, 23mm f/1.4 DC DN, 30mm f/1.4 DC DN, and 56mm f/1.4 DC DN focal lengths—which are set to combine with Sigma’s 10-18mm 2.8 DC DN Contemporary and 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN Contemporary lenses which were released earlier this year to give Canon creators more—and better, perhaps—options than ever before.

Sigma Adds Four Canon RF APS-C Lenses These Sigma Contemporary lenses are well-designed to promote quality performance with compact and lightweight form factors. These new primes continue the legacy of Sigma’s Contemporary line and will offer a clear and bright f/1.4 maximum aperture across these four popular focal lengths. Each of these lenses is designed for use with Canon RF-mount mirrorless cameras and will be adept at working in low-light conditions while also offering increased control over depth of field for selective focus control. The optical design for each will make use of several low dispersion and aspherical elements, which control color fringing and various aberrations in order to provide high sharpness and clarity throughout the aperture range. Benefitting the optical assets, these lenses also sport a stepping AF motor for quick, quiet, and smooth focusing performance that suits both still photography as well as video applications.

Price and Availability So, these four new RF Contemporary prime lenses (along with the other two zoom options) are set to be available for several other mirrorless camera systems including Sony E-mount, L-Mount, and Fujifilm X Mount and are expected to start shipping here soon. Here are purchase prices and links for these new Sigma DC DN Contemporary lenses.