While everyone would love hours, if not days, to properly set up and compose every shot for a project, filmmakers, DPs, and high-end content creators often shoot scenes as fast as possible. And this rarely allows for lots of creative looks and effects.

If you want to speed up your workflow, either to get more done or to buy more time for creativity, options like the NiSi ATHENA Drop-In Filter PL-E Adapter can help, since it lets shooters mount PL cinema lenses on Sony E cameras and swap filters behind the lens in seconds.

Let’s check it out.





The NiSi ATHENA Drop-In Filter PL-E Adapter Credit: NiSi As the title suggests, this new NiSi ATHENA Drop-In Filter PL-E Adapter offers a unique combination of features: a PL lens mount adapter with a helpful drop-in filter slot. This is cool because, unlike standard ATHENA PL adapters we’ve seen in the past, one set of drop-in filters works with every PL lens you mount, regardless of its front diameter. The filters slide between the lens and the camera, so you can swap ND, polarizers, or diffusers in or out in seconds, without a matte box or front filters. This system is also compatible with the entire PL-mount ATHENA PRIME lineup, as well as most other PL-mount lenses, including lenses with a rear protrusion of up to 25.8mm. These will work with all ATHENA drop-in filters, so you can use True Color VND, True Color CPL, Black Mist, Allure Streak, and FS ND drop-in filters for a wide range of looks.