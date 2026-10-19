Here’s How to Mount Your PL Cinema Lenses on Sony Cameras and Quickly Change Filters in Seconds
This new NiSi ATHENA Drop-In Filter PL-E Adapter unlocks speedy, cinematic workflows with a PL mount adapter and a drop-in filter slot.
While everyone would love hours, if not days, to properly set up and compose every shot for a project, filmmakers, DPs, and high-end content creators often shoot scenes as fast as possible. And this rarely allows for lots of creative looks and effects.
If you want to speed up your workflow, either to get more done or to buy more time for creativity, options like the NiSi ATHENA Drop-In Filter PL-E Adapter can help, since it lets shooters mount PL cinema lenses on Sony E cameras and swap filters behind the lens in seconds.
Let’s check it out.
The NiSi ATHENA Drop-In Filter PL-E Adapter
Credit: NiSi
As the title suggests, this new NiSi ATHENA Drop-In Filter PL-E Adapter offers a unique combination of features: a PL lens mount adapter with a helpful drop-in filter slot. This is cool because, unlike standard ATHENA PL adapters we’ve seen in the past, one set of drop-in filters works with every PL lens you mount, regardless of its front diameter.
The filters slide between the lens and the camera, so you can swap ND, polarizers, or diffusers in or out in seconds, without a matte box or front filters. This system is also compatible with the entire PL-mount ATHENA PRIME lineup, as well as most other PL-mount lenses, including lenses with a rear protrusion of up to 25.8mm.
These will work with all ATHENA drop-in filters, so you can use True Color VND, True Color CPL, Black Mist, Allure Streak, and FS ND drop-in filters for a wide range of looks.
Price and Availability
Credit: NiSi
The adapter is lightweight and includes your usual mix of weatherproof sealing and other protective features. The company notes that the filter slot sits close to the camera body, so a cage or other rig attachment may limit filter changes, or make it difficult to fit the adapter with a filter installed.
If you’d like more info, the NiSi ATHENA Drop-In Filter PL-E Adapter for PL Mount Lenses to Sony E Cameras (with Clear Drop-In Filter) is available to preorder on the company’s website for $269.
- No Built-In ND? These Quick-Swap Lens Mount Adapters Have You Covered ›
- Which Budget Cine Prime Will Win the Crown and Your Wallet? ›
- NAB 2025: NiSi Announces a Fresh Set of Fast and Lightweight Full-Frame Cine Lenses ›
- NiSi Introduces a New Ultra-Wide Medium Format Prime For Hasselblad and Fujifilm Cameras ›
- These New NiSi Athena Primes Can Give You Two Cinematic Possibilities in One Lens ›