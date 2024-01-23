This year No Film School hosted an alumni party at Sundance to bring the community together in person at the Canon Creative Studio. The connections made at the party truly embody the ethos behind No Film School - accessibility, humility, and vulnerability.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins, Ryan Koo, and Jo Light discuss: The amazing energy in the room at the No Film School Alumni Party

Seeing the community expand into more film groups across the country

Why we love the commitment of filmmakers who continue to create stories

Resources for filmmakers outside of Los Angeles and New York

More films we enjoyed at the festival

Not having specific festival goals and letting opportunities happen naturally

Some of our magical festival moments

Advice we would give to our younger selves Mentioned Krazy House

War Game

Dìdi

I Saw the TV Glow

A Real Pain





No Film School's coverage of Sundance 2024 is brought to you by Canon.