Panasonic Offers Even More Add-On Support for the New LUMIX SHX1 With This Control Grip Handle
If you’re looking to fully build out the upcoming LUMIX SHX1, Panasonic has a Control Grip Handle to make camera controls easier.
While only officially unveiled this morning, Panasonic already has several helpful add-ons to explore coupling with the company’s new LUMIX SHX1 cinema camera. Set to be a powerful and versatile box-style full-frame cine camera capable of recording 6K Open Gate video, the SHX1 has a lot to offer out of the box, but—like most cameras—it could use a boost.
And thanks to its box-style design, the modular add-ons do fit on nicely. So let’s look at one of the first options to add on to the LUMIX SHX1: the new Panasonic Control Grip Handle, which can help to enable easier control of your camera functions.
The Panasonic Control Grip Handle for LUMIX SHX1
As we covered in our full write-up on the just-announced LUMIX SHX1, there’s a lot to love about the box-style cine camera and its 6K Open Gate recording capabilities. But there’s always more the camera can do, and the perks of its box-style design are that you can add accessories to improve your shooting workflow.
Ideally designed for run-and-gun videographers or documentary crews looking for smoother and easier operation, this Control Grip Handle from Panasonic can help to enable easier control of your camera functions.
Plus, with its contoured grip mounts on the side of the camera, your grip should be more secure without adding bulk to your camera rig. When synced with the camera, the handle can provide run/stop, white balance, ISO, and IRIS buttons, a joystick, and a Fn button to match the camera body controls.
Price and Availability
From the functions listed above to zoom control, there’s a lot to love about the flexibility an add-on control grip handle can add to your shooting setups. If you’d like to find out more about this add-on for the LUMIX SHX1, here are the full specs and purchase options.
- Right-Side Grip Designed for LUMIX SHX1
- Wired LANC Camera Control
- Run/Stop, Wh. Balance, ISO, Iris Buttons
- Joystick and Fn Button, Zoom Rocker
- Rotating ARRI-Standard Rosette Mount
- Contoured Design with Adjustable Strap
Panasonic Control Grip Handle for LUMIX SHX1
Add this Control Grip Handle from Panasonic to your LUMIX SHX1 cinema camera to enable easy control of camera functions. The contoured grip mounts on the right side of the camera for smooth, easy operation and a secure hold, without adding bulk to your camera rig.
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