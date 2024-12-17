Perhaps more so than ever before, the parity in the camera industry is at an all-time high. Regardless of your experience level, or the amount of money in your pocket, chances are that if you want a capable hybrid camera to shoot high-quality photos and videos you’ll be able to find a solid one regardless of your budget.

Of course, there will always be disparity between the highest-end cinema cameras (like your ARRI ALEXAs, your Blackmagic URSA Cines, and your Sony Venices and Buranos), your high-end mirrorless cameras (like your Canon R1s and Sony a1 IIs), and your prosumer mirrorless models.

But make no mistake, these low-end starter models are getting quite great as well. The latest to highlight would be this new Panasonic LUMIX G97. An upgrade of the previous G95 model, the new LUMIX G97 will now feature USB-C power and data connectivity along with some respectable video specs.

Introducing the Panasonic LUMIX G97 As mentioned above, this new LUMIX G97 is a slight upgrade of the previous G95. Both cameras feature a 20.3MP Live MOS sensor, five-axis Dual I.S. 2 image stabilization, and the capability to record UHD 4K video at up to 30p (along with some pre-installed V-log L). What’s unique about this new LUMIX G97 model is the USB-C power and some improved data connectivity, including Bluetooth 5.0 for faster and more reliability. As a Micro Four Thirds sensor, the camera also makes use of an enhanced Venus Engine processor to create sharp, detailed stills and video. Included with the LUMIX G97, and still included in its sub-$1,000 price point, is a stock 24-120mm equivalent wide-to-tele zoom, which is well-suited to a variety of shooting applications. The lens’ POWER O.I.S. system will pair nicely with the camera's sensor-shift IS system, using Dual I.S., for effective control of camera shake for sharper handheld shooting.

Affordable UHD 4K Video The kicker here for anyone interested in getting started in semi-professional video recording will be the LUMIX G97’s UHD 4K video which can be recorded at up to 30p with an 8-bit color depth and 4:2:0 sampling while recording internally. The G97 will also support external recording via micro-HDMI with 4:2:2 sampling and 8-bit color depth. V-Log L has been pre-installed on this camera as well and can be used to capture a flat, neutral gamma curve that is well-suited for grading. Shooters will also have access to some solid slow-motion video with support for 60 fps in Full HD resolution. For audio, both a 3.5mm headphone jack and a 3.5mm microphone input are available for improving audio capture. LUMIX G97 Panasonic

Price and Availability Overall, this new Panasonic Lumix G97 Hybrid Mirrorless Camera with 12-60mm f/3.5-5.6 lens is ready to go for any type of content creator for a price point well under $1,000. Panasonic has done a great job with its MFT mirrorless cameras and this looks to be a promising affordable option for the right person. Here are the full specs and purchase options. 20.3MP Digital Live MOS Sensor

New USB-C Connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0

UHD 4K30p Video, Pre-Installed V-Log L

5-Axis Sensor Stabilization; Dual I.S. 2

0.74x 2.36m-Dot "Hybrid" OLED Viewfinder

3.0" 1.84m-Dot OLED Rear Touchscreen

Advanced DFD AF System; 4K PHOTO

ISO 25600 and 9 fps Continuous Shooting

Bluetooth LE and Wi-Fi Connectivity

Lumix G Vario 12-60mm f/3.5-5.6 Lens