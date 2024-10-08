Unveiled as an ideal partner for the LUMIX S9 mirrorless camera, Panasonic revealed that they’re going all-in on tiny and lightweight models with what is being dubbed as the “world’s smallest and lightest” zoom lens for AF-compatible full-frame systems.

Let’s look at this tiny new zoom lens and explore how it could be an ideal kit lens with the aforementioned LUMIX S9, or perhaps another LUMIX or compact camera of your choosing.

The LUMIX 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 Lens As mentioned above, Panasonic wants to make it very clear that this is the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame zoom lens of its type. And at 1.6-inches long and weighing just 5.5 oz it certainly appears to be tiny and compact. The Panasonic Lumix 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 lens also promises to bring high resolution from corner to corner in a unique zoom range for a flexible, versatile, walk-around lens. It’s ideal for landscapes, buildings, and snapshots with a natural perspective as it should provide subtle bokeh when shooting subjects with the maximum aperture and at the minimum focusing distance of 5.9 inches. The lens is also set to feature high sharpness and a small form factor with the help of an optical design featuring three aspherical elements, two extra-low dispersion elements, and one ultra-high refractive element. For videographers and filmmakers, Panasonic also notes that the lens also benefits video shooters by suppressing focus breathing. Here are the specs for the LUMIX 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 Lens by itself: Full-Frame | f/4.5-6.3 to f/22-32

Compact, Lightweight Wide-to-Normal Zoom

Three Aspherical, Two ED Lenses

One Ultra-High Refractive Lens

5.9 inch Minimum Focusing Distance

Fluorine Coating

Dust, Splash, and Freeze Resistant

