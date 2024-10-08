Panasonic Unveils the World’s Lightest and Smallest AF-Compatible Interchangeable Zoom Lens
A look at the new Panasonic LUMIX S 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 Lens and its tiny and light full-frame possibilities.
Unveiled as an ideal partner for the LUMIX S9 mirrorless camera, Panasonic revealed that they’re going all-in on tiny and lightweight models with what is being dubbed as the “world’s smallest and lightest” zoom lens for AF-compatible full-frame systems.
Let’s look at this tiny new zoom lens and explore how it could be an ideal kit lens with the aforementioned LUMIX S9, or perhaps another LUMIX or compact camera of your choosing.
The LUMIX 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 Lens
As mentioned above, Panasonic wants to make it very clear that this is the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame zoom lens of its type. And at 1.6-inches long and weighing just 5.5 oz it certainly appears to be tiny and compact. The Panasonic Lumix 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 lens also promises to bring high resolution from corner to corner in a unique zoom range for a flexible, versatile, walk-around lens.
It’s ideal for landscapes, buildings, and snapshots with a natural perspective as it should provide subtle bokeh when shooting subjects with the maximum aperture and at the minimum focusing distance of 5.9 inches.
The lens is also set to feature high sharpness and a small form factor with the help of an optical design featuring three aspherical elements, two extra-low dispersion elements, and one ultra-high refractive element.
For videographers and filmmakers, Panasonic also notes that the lens also benefits video shooters by suppressing focus breathing.
Here are the specs for the LUMIX 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 Lens by itself:
- Full-Frame | f/4.5-6.3 to f/22-32
- Compact, Lightweight Wide-to-Normal Zoom
- Three Aspherical, Two ED Lenses
- One Ultra-High Refractive Lens
- 5.9 inch Minimum Focusing Distance
- Fluorine Coating
- Dust, Splash, and Freeze Resistant
A New Kit Lens for the LUMIX S9
While you can of course consider this new LUMIX S 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 lens for other Panasonic cameras (or other cameras from other brands), it is indeed an ideal pair with the LUMIX S9 mirrorless camera, which itself is being marketed as a perfect on-the-go camera setup for content creators.
The LUMIX S9 features a 24.2MP full-frame sensor which makes creating high-quality images much easier, even in dimly lit situations. You also have the advantage of choosing from numerous L-mount lenses to suit your needs. Overall, the simplicity and convenience of the S9 should make it an excellent tool for elevating your ability to quickly create and share impactful images.
Here are the full specs for the LUMIX Lumix S9 Mirrorless Camera with 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 Lens package which comes with multiple color options now.
- 24.2MP Full-Frame CMOS Sensor
- Compact, Lightweight Design
- 6K30p 4:2:0 10-Bit Video Recording
- C4K/4K60p 4:2:2 10-Bit
- 3.0" 1.84m-Dot Tilt/Free-Angle Touch-LCD
- 5-Axis Sensor-Shift Image Stabilization
- ISO 100-51200
- Real-Time LUT (Signature Presets)
- 4:2:0 10-Bit Fast-/Slow-Motion Video
- Lumix S 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 Lens
