Okay, we know. There are many, many great camera apps on the market these days. Pretty much every major camera brand has one, and they all do pretty much the same thing. You can connect your smartphones to your cameras and transfer photos and video files, as well as usually remotely control your camera to take pics or stop or start recording.

There’s not a huge amount of difference between them all, but—to the credit of the companies and their development teams—they’re also all getting better. This latest version 1.6 update for the LUMIX Lab App pushes it up a notch, too, as the app is set to add tilt correction, a photo frame that can display Exif info, and other general improvements.

Let’s look at what the LUMIX Lab App has to offer and why it’s becoming one of the better options.

Panasonic LUMIX Lab App Version Update 1.6

So, the big news here is that the LUMIX Lab App will get tilt correction. The photo frame that can display Exif info is nice too, but the tilt correction is surely a much-requested feature that will be quite helpful for those looking for this addition.

The LUMIX Lab app is also getting some general UI and operation improvements, along with its usual offering of the ability to transfer LUTs to your camera and take photos and video with your favorite color expressions.

Here’s the full list of updates:

  • Tilt correction added.
  • Photo frame that can display Exif information added.
  • Improved app UI and operability.

If you’d like to download and try the app out yourself, you can find it on the Apple App Store here.

