Okay, we know. There are many, many great camera apps on the market these days. Pretty much every major camera brand has one, and they all do pretty much the same thing. You can connect your smartphones to your cameras and transfer photos and video files, as well as usually remotely control your camera to take pics or stop or start recording.

There’s not a huge amount of difference between them all, but—to the credit of the companies and their development teams—they’re also all getting better. This latest version 1.6 update for the LUMIX Lab App pushes it up a notch, too, as the app is set to add tilt correction, a photo frame that can display Exif info, and other general improvements.

Let’s look at what the LUMIX Lab App has to offer and why it’s becoming one of the better options.