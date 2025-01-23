With NAB still a few months away, many of the major camera manufacturers are hard at work finishing up their marketing and shipment plans for their new cameras and major announcements. We don’t usually see a lot of new releases during this window, but we do see some nice housekeeping updates like firmware releases.

Speaking of which, Panasonic has announced a series of new firmware updates for its full-frame and micro four thirds LUMIX cameras. These firmware updates are set to add new features like enhanced AF detection modes, frame markers, and codec and zoom options.

Let’s take a look at these free firmware updates set to come to several Panasonic LUMIX cameras, go over the highlights, and point you to where you can download them free of charge from the LUMIX Global Customer Support website.

Panasonic LUMIX Firmware Updates As mentioned above, these firmware updates are coming to some of Panasonic’s full-frame and micro four thirds mirrorless cameras. The whole lineup of cameras to get the updates will include: LUMIX S5II (version 3.2)

LUMIX S5IIX (version 2.2)

LUMIX GH7 (version 1.3)

LUMIX G9II (version 2.3) Here’s a full list of updates and new features coming to the above Panasonic LUMIX mirrorless cameras.

LUMIX S5II Firmware Version 3.2 and LUMIX S5IIX Version 2.2 The big headlines for both the Panasonic LUMIX S5II and the updated Panasonic LUMIX S5IIX model have to do with compatibility with the LUMIX Lab smartphone app which adds more remote shooting controls and features, along with updates to the cameras’ phase hybrid autofocus systems and their hybrid zoom and crop zoom features. Here’s the full list of updates coming to both cameras. Compatibility with the LUMIX Lab smartphone app has been expanded to include remote shooting, shutter control, image transfer directly from the camera, and a wireless live streaming feature* for enhanced functionality.

The highly accurate phase hybrid auto-focus system has been further improved with enhanced subject detection. A new option is now available to select detection of airplanes and trains, as well as specific parts of cars and motorcycles.

A display feature for multiple frame markers has been added, allowing for the simultaneous display of up to three frame markers. The size and position of each frame marker can be adjusted, adding versatility for content creators framing for different aspect ratios or planning shots with multiple compositions. This further enhances the unrivaled convenience of shooting in Open Gate.

Hybrid Zoom and Crop Zoom features have been introduced, offering higher magnification without the need to exchange lenses. Hybrid Zoom achieves this magnification using only the zoom ring by combining optical zoom with Crop Zoom. Crop Zoom extracts the central part of an image and enhances the zoom effect without degrading image quality. These features provide greater flexibility for precise framing and capturing shots, catering to a variety of shooting scenarios.

MP4(Lite) compatibility has been added, enabling video recording in Open Gate mode with reduced data consumption without compromising resolution. This new smartphone-optimized format makes it easier to quickly share content on social media.

Operational stability has been improved. *LUMIX S5IIX only.

LUMIX GH7 Firmware Version 1.3 The Panasonic LUMIX GH7 is getting some significant upgrades also with many of the same new frame markers and MP4(Lite) compatibility along with new controls for remote shooting with the LUMIX Lab smartphone app. Here’s the full list of updates coming to the LUMIX GH7. Compatibility with the LUMIX Lab smartphone app has been expanded to include remote shooting, shutter control, image transfer directly from the camera, and a wireless live streaming feature for enhanced functionality.

A display feature for multiple frame markers has been added, allowing for the simultaneous display of up to three frame markers. The size and position of each frame marker can be adjusted, adding versatility for content creators framing for different aspect ratios or planning shots with multiple compositions. This further enhances the unrivaled convenience of shooting in Open Gate.

MP4(Lite) compatibility has been added, enabling video recording in Open Gate mode with reduced data consumption without compromising resolution. This new smartphone-optimized format makes it easier to quickly share content on social media.

Operational stability has been improved.

LUMIX G9II Firmware Version 2.3 And finally, the Panasonic LUMIX G9II is getting all of the same updates as the LUMIX GH7, plus the addition of the same accurate phase hybrid autofocus system improvements included in the LUMIX S5II updates. Here’s the full list of updates coming to the LUMIX G9II. Compatibility with the LUMIX Lab smartphone app has been expanded to include remote shooting, shutter control, and the transfer of images selected on the camera, enhancing its functionality.

The highly accurate phase hybrid auto-focus system has been further improved with enhanced subject detection. A new option is now available to select detection of airplanes and trains, as well as specific parts of cars and motorcycles.

A display feature for multiple frame markers has been added, allowing for the simultaneous display of up to three frame markers. The size and position of each frame marker can be adjusted, adding versatility for content creators framing for different aspect ratios or planning shots with multiple compositions. This further enhances the unrivaled convenience of shooting in Open Gate.

The Crop Zoom feature has been introduced, enabling the extraction of the central part of an image and enhancing the zoom effect without degrading image quality. This feature also allows prime lenses to be used as if they have a longer focal length, enhancing the versatility of existing lenses in different shooting scenarios.

MP4(Lite) compatibility has been added, enabling video recording in Open Gate mode with reduced data consumption without compromising resolution. This new smartphone-optimized format makes it easier to quickly share content on social media.

Operational stability has been improved.