If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a thousand times at this point, but we’re really living in the golden age of digital photo and video cameras. There are so many great options by so many great brands. If you were truly just getting into photo and video and looking to buy a camera for the first time today, you’d have so many to choose from. There’s really no right or wrong answer.

For example, we loved the Panasonic S5 II when it first came out, and it’s been a great option alongside its slightly better companion camera, the S5 IIX. While there have been a few battery issues to report recently, Panasonic appears to be hard at working fixing any bugs—as well as providing some major upgrades.

So, let’s take a look at this upcoming firmware update 2.2, and how it promises to add a major new handheld exposure feature.

High Resolution Handheld Exposure If you are interested in using the Panasonic S5 II or S5 IIX cameras as true hybrid photo and video cameras—which, truthfully, is perhaps their greatest selling point—then this new feature should be a major upgrade. When first announced, the S5 II and S5 IIX were the first Panasonic mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras to include phase detection autofocus. This popular feature has really helped these cameras shine with reliable autofocus helping out for different photo and video uses. These new firmware updates are going to make those even better, especially with this handheld exposure feature which will allow for both cameras to capture long-exposure, high-resolution, and noise-reduction-applied photos from a hand-held position for up to eight seconds.

Other New Features Alongside this major new long exposure feature, both cameras are also set to add the ability to capture 96-megapixel high-resolution photos in-camera. An offering point that many photography-focused content creators have noticed is that the S5 II and S5 IIX have lacked when compared to some of the cameras’ counterparts on the market. Both firmware updates are also adding other features for both cameras, including an AF-Point Scope function which will allow users to magnify the focus position during autofocus, which should further help these two models stand out as some of the better AF options right now. The Panasonic S5 II Credit: Panasonic

How to Update While these firmware updates are just being announced, there is no official word just yet as if these updates are going to include any bug fixes to any of the battery-draining issues reported above. However, as these issues have received a good deal of discussion in Panasonic message boards and communities, it would be highly surprising if they weren’t fixed with this update or another one very soon. You’ll be able to download firmware update 2.2 for the Panasonic S5 II and firmware update 1.3 for the Panasonic S5 IIX on You’ll be able to download firmware update 2.2 for the Panasonic S5 II and firmware update 1.3 for the Panasonic S5 IIX on Panasonic’s Lumix Global Customer Support website on October 24, 2023.

