As is the fashion these days, when a new camera is introduced, so are the official add-ons the company rolls out. It seems they don’t want to leave it to chance that someone interested in a new camera will find out it's missing one key spec or killer feature they want and turn away.

With add-ons like this new XLR Handle unit from Panasonic, designed to go with the LUMIX SHX1 box-style cinema camera and its 6K Open Gate recording capabilities, you’ll get plenty of audio recording functions and features as well.

Let’s check it out.

The Panasonic XLR Handle Unit for LUMIX SHX1 Designed to offer a way to add professional XLR microphones to your LUMIX SHX1 cinema camera, this new Panasonic XLR Handle Unit can mount on top of the new, box-style, full-frame cine camera via two screws and provides a durable top handle, two 3-pin XLR inputs with individual volume control, and a shotgun mic holder. The unit includes a built-in USB-C cable that plugs easily into the SHX1’s USB-C port for quick setup and installation. It also features XLR inputs that can record up to four channels and support 32-bit float recording. The handle unit is also quite versatile, as it can combine audio input with the camera's 3.5mm audio input to record high-resolution 24-bit audio at up to 96 kHz.

Price and Availability While this might not be an add-on everyone needs, for run-and-gun videographers and documentary filmmakers, it’s nice to see this additional audio-recording support offered from the jump. The handle also adds expandability, as you can mount other accessories via a shoe mount and multiple accessory threads, supporting accessories such as external monitors and microphones. If you’d like to check it out as an add-on purchase, here are the full specs and purchase options. Use Pro XLR Mics with LUMIX SHX1

Dual 3-Pin XLR Inputs, REC Button

32-Bit Float & 4-Channel Audio Recording

Cold Shoe, Accessory Threads on Handle

Mounts on Camera via Two Screws

Plugs into USB-C Audio Port on Camera

Manual Volume Dials for Each Input

Shotgun Mic Holder

Combines with 3.5mm Input for 24-Bit