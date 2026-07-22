Well, that was fast; as soon as the Sony FX5 was announced, we already have ancillary add-ons available to kick things up a notch.

To be honest, this is nothing new, as this is an official add-on from Sony and available in some kits and packages, but if for whatever reason you were looking to get the FX5 as just a camera and might want to consider some add-ons, this is a nice one to check out.

The Sony XLR-H2 XLR Handle Unit is all about audio recording and quality, as it is an easy way to add two XLR inputs and support for higher-quality audio recording. Let’s check out what it has to offer.

The Sony XLR-H2 XLR Handle Unit Credit: Sony While the Sony FX5 was just announced ( read our full write-up on the official announcement here ), the compact cinema camera is likely to be considered one of the top handheld options on the market. Yet, despite all of its exciting specs and features, like any camera it can always use a boost. In this case, the FX5 could use additional XLR inputs and more robust audio recording support, which is what this handle unit is here to provide. The main offering here is the two XLR inputs, which support recording at 96 kHz with 32-bit float. This unit can also help users generate separate WAV files that are saved in-camera to expedite the editing process. The unit connects to the camera via its Multi-Interface Shoe for a cable-free digital audio interface and has dual ADCs and four-channel input. It also has a 3.5mm mic input and some fun physical controls and dials on the side.

Price and Availability Credit: Sony While the Sony FX5 has just been officially announced, it is available to pre-order, and this handle unit is as well. If you’d like to find out more info, here are the full specs and purchase options. For FX5 Cinema Camera

Supports 96 kHz Sampling & 32-Bit Float

Two XLR/TRS Combo Inputs

3.5mm Input with Plug-In Power Support

Dual ADCs and Four-Channel Input

Separate WAV File In-Camera Recording

Securely Mounts to Multi Interface Shoe

Grip Handle with Four 1/4"-20 Threads

Integrated Microphone Holder