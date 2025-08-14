The $8 billion merger between Paramount and Skydance has officially closed, ushering in a new chapter for the studio.

The studio is now under the leadership of Chairman and CEO David Ellison, and is called "Paramount, a Skydance Corporation."

With all the paperwork done, it's time to get back to being a movie studio, and that means making some movies.

So, how do they plan on turning this studio around to make bold and profitable moves in the future?

Well, Paramount plans on reviewing some of its most profitable franchises.

Top Gun: Back in the Danger Zone

It's no surprise that Top Gun is a top priority for Paramount. After the massive success of Top Gun: Maverick, a third installment seems like a no-brainer.

Especially now that Glen Powell is also a movie star, so you can spin off the series in three different directions.

While an official announcement is still pending, a script has been in development since 2023. So, get ready to once again feel the need for speed.

'Top Gun: Maverick' CREDIT: Paramount Pictures

Star Trek: A Unified Frontier

After the JJ trilogy and some successful TV shows, Paramount is going back into Star Trek and expanding the franchise.

Paramount is taking a holistic approach and aiming for integration between its film and television properties.

That means they'll try to do it like Marvel does, with one big world and then titles coming to theaters and to streaming with some crossover.

This is great news for Trekkies, as it promises a richer and more interconnected storytelling experience.

And with the movies being hits, you can expect them to at least do another trilogy there, if not an expansion on where those worlds can go and what they can be.

Be on the lookout for new captains, crews, and storylines.





‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Credit: Paramount

World War Z: The Dead Rise Again

Zombies will make a comeback with this surprising addition to a franchise they want to focus on. I guess after seeing the success of 28 Years Later and The Walking Dead, they must think they can tap into something that audiences want.

The 2013 film, starring Brad Pitt, was a box office hit, and fans have been clamoring for a sequel ever since.

No word if he will be back, but I think a global zombie movie that focuses on top-down ideas probably gives them a lot of room for a streaming hit that can travel, or spinoffs that can shoot in native languages across the globe.

While details are scarce, the fact that the franchise was specifically mentioned as a priority is a promising sign that we may see a return to its zombie-infested world.

'World War Z' Credit: Paramount

Summing It Up

It's clear that Paramount is banking on its established franchises to deliver a new era of blockbuster entertainment. The future looks bright for moviegoers and TV watchers who like these ideas.

Obviously, I'd love to see them buy more original ideas and develop them to create the next franchises, but this is a good start to get the studio back into profitability and to plan for the next part of the world.

Let me know what you think in the comments.