In the least surprising move of the year, the Warner Bros. Discovery board has officially announced that the home of Casablanca, The Dark Knight, The Sopranos, and Barbie is up for sale.

Oh, and on the same morning they announced this, WBD also announced another price hike for HBO Max, so they are charging more and selling parts.

This is the first time the company has formally admitted it’s hanging a metaphorical "For Sale" sign on that iconic WB water tower.

Let's dive in.

Warner Bros. Is For Sale

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the board said it has received "unsolicited interest" from "multiple parties." And now, they're officially listening.

Here are all the things that could happen with this announcement:

A "transaction for the entire company." (HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros. studios, DC, CNN, and all the Discovery reality channels). Separate transactions. (Selling off Warner Bros. and/or the Discovery Global businesses piecemeal). A complex spin-merger. (An "alternative separation" that would merge Warner Bros. with a buyer and spin off Discovery Global to shareholders). Continuing with the original plan. (Splitting the company into two, as previously announced).

Basically, they're willing to do whatever makes the shareholders the most money and whatever the highest bidders pay to do.

This comes just weeks after it was reported that David Ellison (of Skydance and Paramount) made a $20-per-share bid that was dismissed.

Now, the floodgates are open, places like Comcast (which owns Universal) and Netflix have already made "inquiries."

You can expect other spots like Apple and Amazon to also make a few phone calls.

Why Should Filmmakers Care?

Let's be real. Every time one of these megacorps gets swallowed by another, filmmakers and creatives are the ones who feel the pain first.

We will likely give one less buyer on the market, and we'll probably lose a lot of films and TV shows that can hire us as well.

Maybe we'll also lose friends who work there who will hit an already crowded job market, too.

If you have projects stuck there, good luck. It's impossible to know whether your project will survive or what the mandates will be in the future.

Let's Play Out the Scenarios

There are two scenarios that could happen that are actually very different. Either another legacy studio buys WB, or a giant new streamer buys them. Each has similar but also different outcomes.

If A Studio buys WBD: This is pure, old-school consolidation. One less major studio to pitch to. One less buyer for your script. More layoffs, more "synergies," and less competition. This is generally bad for creatives.

This is pure, old-school consolidation. One less major studio to pitch to. One less buyer for your script. More layoffs, more "synergies," and less competition. This is generally bad for creatives. If a Streamer buys WBD: This is the timeline-altering scenario. What happens when the streaming-first disruptor buys the 100-year-old legacy studio? Does Netflix suddenly own HBO? Has the last bastion of prestige, filmmaker-driven television, just become another content silo in the Netflix UI? Does "HBO" even exist as a brand anymore? This would radically reshape the entire streaming and theatrical landscape.

No matter what, there's one less buyer in the market, and a lot of jobs will be lost.

Summing It Up

The biggest takeaway for all of us on the ground is simple: more uncertainty is coming. We'll be watching this one closely.

Let me know what you think in the comments.