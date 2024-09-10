What happens when you make two micro-budget films back-to-back?

For filmmakers Henry Loevner and Steven Kantor, it sparks what they’ve dubbed the “micro-budget chain reaction,” inspiring others in their community to pick up cameras and start shooting. As the industry consolidates and traditional distribution becomes harder to navigate, indie filmmakers are finding new ways to create and share their work, embracing folk filmmaking and using platforms like YouTube to bypass traditional barriers.

Peak Season, the duo's second feature, serves as a perfect example of this movement. Check out this and much more in our latest podcast below!

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with filmmakers Henry Loevner and Steven Kantor to discuss: What the "micro-budget chain reaction" means and how it inspired others to follow in their footsteps

The challenges of making two micro-budget films back-to-back

The impact of friends and community on the rise of indie filmmaking

Their experience shooting Peak Season in Wyoming with a small crew

How the landscape of indie film distribution is changing and why many filmmakers are turning to YouTube

The importance of flexibility and improvisation in low-budget filmmaking

How Peak Season found its audience and landed a theatrical release

Why Henry and Stephen are ready to transition to a studio film after their micro-budget projects

